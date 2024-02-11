London
Timeout
Cirque du Soleil: Alegría

  • Theatre, Circuses
  • Royal Albert Hall, South Kensington
Cirque du Soleil: Alegría, Royal Albert Hall, 2023
Photo: Ryuichi Oshimoto
Time Out says

The legendary circus company returns with a polished-up version of an old classic

The mighty Canadian contemporary circus company Cirque du Soleil brings a new version of one of its early shows, 1994's 'Alegría', to London. Meaning 'happiness' or 'joy' in Spanish, 'Alegría' features a 62-strong cast of clowns, acrobats, aerialists, fire-knife dancers, musicians and other performers, all tied together by a loose theme of the old and new orders and celebrating the energy of youth.

Although ‘Alegría’ is no stranger to London – it was last seen here in 2012 – this is the European premiere of the all-new 2019 version, which features an expanded ensemble and refreshed visuals, costumes and setpieces. Still, you can essentially expect more of the same: that is to say, slick spectacle, sense-assaulting music and costumes and raised adrenaline levels.

Details

Address:
Royal Albert Hall
Kensington Gore
London
SW7 2AP
Contact:
View Website
Transport:
Tube: South Kensington
Price:
£55-£177

Dates and times

