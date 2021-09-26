Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Cock

Theatre, Drama Ambassadors Theatre , Seven Dials Saturday March 5 2022 - Saturday June 4 2022
Taron Egerton and Jonathan Bailey star in a richly-deserved revival for Mike Bartlett’s early hit

Mike Bartlett has had much bigger hits than 2009’s ‘Cock’, both on stage (‘King Charles III’) and screen (‘Doctor Foster’). But his tartly-named satirical drama about a man named John struggling to choose between his long-term male partner and a charming woman could reasonably be called his breakthrough play. It bagged excellent reviews and perhaps only missing out on a transfer from the tiny Royal Court Upstairs because the cast – Ben Whishaw, Andrew Scott, Katherine Parkinson – were possibly too busy for another run.

Anyhoo, 13 years on, and Mike Bartlett’s ‘Cock’ is back, in a new production directed by the marvellous Marianne Elliott. And it includes some heavyweight names: ‘Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey plays John, film star Taron Egerton (pictured) makes his West End debut as his unnamed partner, and rising star Jade Anouka as the woman, with Phil Daniels as the partner’s dad. It’s an impressive cast, and they’re playing the Ambassadors for a full 12 weeks: finally, London gets the ‘Cock’ it deserves.

Venue name: Ambassadors Theatre
Venue website: www.theambassadorstheatre.co.uk
Venue phone: 020-73955405
Address: West Street
London
WC2H 9ND
Transport: Rail/Tube: Charing Cross; Tube: Leicester Square
Price: £20-£150

