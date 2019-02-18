‘Come from Away’ review

Theatre, Musicals Phoenix Theatre, Covent Garden
5 out of 5 stars
Come from Away, West End 2019
© Matthew Murphy
This 9/11-set musical is a gently miraculous masterpiece

Musicals don’t come much more low-key, wholesome or Canadian than ‘Come from Away’. Writers Irene Sankoff and David Hein cook up the straightforward world of the Newfoundland town of Gander using a very straightforward set of ingredients. The cast wear sensible shoes and lumberjack shirts. They tramp across a wood-decked stage that evokes the huge skies of their tiny island. They sing their way through a set of folk-tinged songs that tell stories of the five days after 9/11, when 38 planes made emergency landings on the island’s huge, disused airstrip. And it’s all totally, soul-feedingly wonderful.

‘Come from Away’ has been a massive sleeper hit across North America, Broadway included, and it’s easy to see why: it mixes down-home authenticity with the desperate intensity that comes in times of crisis. This is a moment where 7,000 temporary arrivals join a community of just 9,000 people. Logistics might not be the sexiest of topics for a musical, but one of the many surprising joys of this show is how gripping it makes things like the struggle to rustle up transport at a time when the local school bus drivers were on strike and had to be coaxed into crossing the picket line. Then there are beds, food, medication and interpreters to be sourced for passengers from across the world: one non-English-speaking couple communicates by cross-referencing Bible verses.

Based closely on interviews with real Newfoundlanders, this is a picture of a community that stretches itself to breaking point to accommodate the stranded travellers. Like the local animal shelter worker who battles to rescue furry cargo from the planes’ holds, including cats, dogs and a pregnant bonobo ape. Or the schoolteacher who offers comfort to a New Yorker whose firefighter son is missing.

It feels so organic that you almost don’t notice how carefully it’s been crafted. Individual stories are woven through rousing, foot-stomping, all-company choruses. Actors swap between playing locals and incomers with a fluidity that shows it’s just chance separating the two. It makes you look inwards to ask: what would I do in their place?

The show’s message about the power of doing good is underscored by darker notes. Among the waves of queasy post-9/11 fear, a Muslim traveller is treated with suspicion along with kindness, and subjected to a humiliating strip search. Another young New Yorker feels so welcome on the island that it makes him mourn the community and safety he’s missing back home.

‘Come from Away’ creates a kind of temporary utopia: a little world where (almost) everyone is forced, by earth-shattering events hundreds of miles away, to come together and build a community based on principles of generosity and care. It’s seductive in its
resolute unsexiness, and its gentle uncynical warmth spills off the stage, extending a hug to an audience that wouldn’t dream of turning it away.

By: Alice Saville

Venue name: Phoenix Theatre
Address: 110
Charing Cross Road
London
WC2H 0JP
Transport: Tube: Leicester Square/Tottenham Court Road
Price: £19.50–£120. Runs 1hr 40min (no interval)
Event website: http://www.ComeFromAwayLondon.co.uk
Covering an international event that effected every person uniquely is a very impressive undertaking for a hour and a half play, but Come from Away accomplishes just that. A hybrid of energetic folk music and theatrics brings a small town in Newfoundland to life as they welcome strangers from abroad into their lives. I was really impresssed with the casts ability to each play multiple characters, while keep them distinct and personal enough that from the first word they say you know the characters situation. 

tastemaker

I wasn’t sure what to expect but I was absolutely blown away by this show. The cast is so talented, the music is amazing and the set is simple but so clever. The story is fascinating and you really have to keep reminding yourself that it’s all based on fact. The most impressive thing for me was the perfectly-executed balance between the incredibly positive energy that the show is full of and the tragic truths that form part of a narrative that actually unfolded. There are some hilarious moments but also real poignancy and it’s really amazing how the cast are able to play so many different characters and do justice to every single one of them. A must-see!

tastemaker

When you hear a musical based on the events of 9/11, it's filled with heavy emotions. However when you are transported to the rock you are filled with high spirits and laughter from the people who came together at a time of crisis.

Each cast member played multiple roles with a variety of characters and personality which they all master. Along with a skillful band which fills the room with upbeat music.

When you go and see this show you will come out with a warm heart and the storys of a community that put others first. 

On a logistics front this show has no internal ( which just shows the stamina of the cast) which makes it easier to get late night trains.

Tastemaker

It doesn't feel right to gush about how amazing this musical is when the story is based on the most catastrophic terrorist attack. But Come From Away deserves its acclaim and 5* reviews. It shows, that in even the worst times, the kindness of humanity.

The thoughtfulness in which the musical tells the story of so many people's lives and experiences is perfect. The songs are heart warming, emotional and funny. And in a musical where there isn't one main character the actors are all worth their salt. The 1 hour 40 run keeps the intensity going and ensures the story doesn't lose its momentum.

It's an important story thay I'm glad has been made it to something so many people will enjoy and also learn from.

Be prepared to be crying one minute then laughing the next and even crying while laughing! It stirs every emotion and is worth it.

tastemaker

I didn't know much about this musical before going to see it, other than it was based around the events of 9/11. Although it was really more about a town who took in people from diverted planes and definitely told a story that I've never considered before. It was an uplifting story about the generosity of these people in a time of tragedy, however I did feel like I was missing something. Fair play to all of the actors on stage as they played different people and the energy didn't wane throughout, even without an interval. However, I found their accents were very confused and did blur into one so at times I struggled to determine which particular character they were playing. There were some great singing voices and some comical characters but I really felt that there wasn't much of a plot. It has to be said the rest of the audience pretty much, laughed throughout and really enjoyed it but it definitely wasn't one of my favourite musicals I've seen. 

tastemaker

This is a joyous piece of theatre, which makes you believe in the goodness of humankind. I didn't know much about the town of Gander in Newfoundland which took in planeloads of people after being diverted on September 11th. We don't get to really know any of the characters in depth but we do get a snapshot of the people of Gander and the goodness of their souls. The show manages to be funny and not too serious but also portrays the harsh realities of the situation these people were in. You will leave feeling educated, humbled and uplifted. 

Tastemaker

To take an event, so tragic and shocking, that the world stood still, such as the 9/11 Twin Towers terrorist attacks and make it into a full blown musical comedy, is not an easy feat. 

Although this show is not really about 9/11, but more about one small story - or several stories - as you get to hear in the theatre - a couple of thousand miles away, where the kindness of strangers shows us that in the face of adversity, when hell is happening here on earth, somewhere, at the same time, something wonderful can also occur.

I didn't think it was possible for my heart and soul to sway quite so intensely - wanting to sob out loud to then laughing so hard - within one same scene. From the moment the actors hit the stage and started singing, to the very very end, the show was full of energy, raw emotion and had the ability to make you feel anger and happiness all at once. An absolutely beautiful, sometimes sad, but mainly uplifting show, with the most incredibly clever production and script as well as wonderful talented actors and musicians. Entirely original and different from anything I've seen before. You MUST go see it. I know I want to see it again!

tastemaker

If I could give it more than 5 stars I would. This musical was INCREDIBLE. Based on a true story, it tells the story of the town of Gander post the 9/11 attacks. It was an incredibly uplifting and heartfelt performance - tears and plenty of laughs!. Some amazing talent, the cast work so bloody hard! A must see, you won't be able to keep your eyes off the stage or your mind from wandering in this one!

tastemaker

I absolutely love, love LOVED this musical! Come From Away is set around a group of people with very different lives thrown into the circumstance of their plane being grounded in Newfoundland, Canada after the terror attack on the Twin Towers hit. I have never experienced such a roller-coaster of emotions in 100 minutes. With a minimalistic set and cast, it is not your average hit musical but it does not lack anything considering. I laughed, I cried and I was hooked from the off. Would 100% go and see Come From Away again. 

View all reviews

