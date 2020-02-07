Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Coming Out of My Cage (And I’ve Been Doing Just Fine)

Theatre, Musicals The Vaults , Waterloo Tuesday February 11 2020 - Sunday February 16 2020
This singalong show explores the unstoppable force that is The Killers’ debut single ‘Mr Brightside’

Yes, seriously, this buried Vault Festival gem is an audience interactive show investigating the phenomenon that is The Killers’ debut single ‘Mr Brightside’, a song that has, astonishingly, not left the UK charts in 16 years. Join Tim and Hannah as they follow the comments on a viral video of an Irish bar singing the song in memory of a departed friend to track down other people who the Las Vegas band’s anthem has touched over the years. And yes, you’d better believe there’s karaoke.

Details
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: The Vaults
Venue website: www.thevaults.london
Address: Leake St
London
SE1 7NN
Transport: Tube: Waterloo
Price: £14-£15. Runs 1hr

