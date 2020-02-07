Coming Out of My Cage (And I’ve Been Doing Just Fine)

This singalong show explores the unstoppable force that is The Killers’ debut single ‘Mr Brightside’

Yes, seriously, this buried Vault Festival gem is an audience interactive show investigating the phenomenon that is The Killers’ debut single ‘Mr Brightside’, a song that has, astonishingly, not left the UK charts in 16 years. Join Tim and Hannah as they follow the comments on a viral video of an Irish bar singing the song in memory of a departed friend to track down other people who the Las Vegas band’s anthem has touched over the years. And yes, you’d better believe there’s karaoke.