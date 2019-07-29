James McAvoy and Jamie Lloyd reunite for the classic play about the panache-tastic soldier

This was semi-announced aeons ago, but it’s now confirmed: James McAvoy will team up with super-director Jamie Lloyd for the fourth time on stage to star as the eponymous big-nosed polymath hero of Edmond Rostand’s 1897 play, in a new translation by Martin Crimp.

‘Cyrano de Bergerac’ also marks the start of a brand new Jamie Lloyd Company season, its first proper one since the Trafalgar Transformed days. Nothing else has been announced yet but the season will run at the Playhouse until August 2020, which would suggest two further productions.

In a major initiative, 15,000 free tickets will be given away across the entire season to first time theatregoers (we’re not sure yet how this will be policed), plus 15,000 tickets for £15 for key workers, under 30s, and those receiving job seeker’s allowance or other government benefits.

Tickets go on sale in September.