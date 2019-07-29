Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Cyrano de Bergerac

Cyrano de Bergerac

Theatre, Drama Playhouse Theatre , Charing Cross Wednesday November 27 2019 - Saturday February 29 2020
James McAvoy, Cyrano de Bergerac

James McAvoy and Jamie Lloyd reunite for the classic play about the panache-tastic soldier

This was semi-announced aeons ago, but it’s now confirmed: James McAvoy will team up with super-director Jamie Lloyd for the fourth time on stage to star as the eponymous big-nosed polymath hero of Edmond Rostand’s 1897 play, in a new translation by Martin Crimp. 

‘Cyrano de Bergerac’ also marks the start of a brand new Jamie Lloyd Company season, its first proper one since the Trafalgar Transformed days. Nothing else has been announced yet but the season will run at the Playhouse until August 2020, which would suggest two further productions.

In a major initiative, 15,000 free tickets will be given away across the entire season to first time theatregoers (we’re not sure yet how this will be policed), plus 15,000 tickets for £15 for key workers, under 30s, and those receiving job seekers allowance or other government benefits.

Tickets go on sale in September.

Details
Static map showing venue location
Address: Northumberland Avenue
London
WC2N 5DE
Transport: Rail/Tube: Charing Cross; Tube: Embankment
Price: £tbc
Contact:
www.atgtickets.com/venues/playhouse-theatre Call Venue 0844-8717631
Opening hours: Check website for show times

