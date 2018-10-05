Dear Evan Hansen
This hit Broadway tearjerker makes makes its way to the West End
It feels like 2019 is the year every single hit Broadway musical of the last three years descends upon London. Following hot on the heels of ‘Waitress’, ‘9 to 5’ and ‘Come from Away’, here’s tearjerking Tony-winner ‘Dear Evan Hansen’. Written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, with a book by Steven Levenson, the musical concerns the eponymous troubled teen, who writes himself a series of letters to help him cope with a profoundly difficult time in his life, following the tragic death of a school friend.
|Venue name:
|Noël Coward Theatre
|Contact:
|Address:
|
85-88
St Martin's Lane
London
WC2N 4AU
|Transport:
|Tube: Leicester Square
|Price:
|£tba
-
-
Noël Coward Theatre
£tba
dates TBA, will start autumn 2019
- Noël Coward Theatre £tba