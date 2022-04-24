Time Out Says

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ stars Jujubee and Kitty Scott-Claus (pictured) anchor the third West End season for this all-drag take on that campest of theatrical traditions, the West End murder mystery. ‘Death Drop’ is written by Holly Stars (who also, er, stars), and sounds rather like a pastiche to ‘And Then There Were None’. Set in 1991, it follows a group of guests summoned to a mysterious island. Act will play ‘80s pop sensation Shazza, and Change glamorous American weather girl Summer Raines. There will presumably also be some murder. The cast is rounded out by Kemah Bob, Louis Cyfer, Anna Phylactic and Vinegar Strokes in what is naturally a socially-distanced production.