Death Drop

  • Theatre, Comedy
  • Criterion Theatre, Piccadilly Circus
Death Drop, 2022
Photo by Death DropKitty Scott-Claus
Time Out Says

Jujubee and Kitty Scott-Claus in what the third West End season for this drag murder mystery

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ stars Jujubee and Kitty Scott-Claus (pictured) anchor the third West End season for this all-drag take on that campest of theatrical traditions, the West End murder mystery. ‘Death Drop’ is written by Holly Stars (who also, er, stars), and sounds rather like a pastiche to ‘And Then There Were None’. Set in 1991, it follows a group of guests summoned to a mysterious island. Act will play ‘80s pop sensation Shazza, and Change glamorous American weather girl Summer Raines. There will presumably also be some murder. The cast is rounded out by Kemah Bob, Louis Cyfer, Anna Phylactic and Vinegar Strokes in what is naturally a socially-distanced production.

Details

Address:
Criterion Theatre
218-223 Piccadilly
London
W1V 9LB
Contact:
ticketing.timeout.com/venue/criterion-theatre
0333-3202895
Transport:
Tube: Piccadilly Circus
Price:
£20-£50

Dates And Times

