Marianne Elliott directs Wendell Pierce, Sharon D Clarke and Arinzé Kene in Arthur Miller’s iconic classic

You can’t move for Arthur Miller plays on The Cut nin 2019: the Old Vic is playing host to mouthwatering revivals of ‘The American Clock’ and ‘All My Sons’, and here’s a superb-looking ‘Death of a Salesman’ from the great Marianne Elliott, co-directing with Miranda Cromwell.

Fresh from the closing of her landmark ‘Company’, Elliott makes her debut at the Young Vic directing a phenonomenal black-led cast headed by US ‘The Wire’ star Wendell Pierce, plus Brit greats Sharon D Clarke and Arinzé Kene in Miller’s iconic drama about deluded travelling salesman Willy Loman, who struggles to keep it together as his world crumbles.

They are joined by Ian Bonar, Trevor Cooper, Martins Imhangbe, Joseph Mydell, Nenda Neurer, Jennifer Saayeng, Matthew Seadon-Young, and Maggie Service. Design comes from Anna Fleischle.