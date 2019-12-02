‘Dick Whittington’ review

TRSE’s latest panto is a warm-hearted, joke-heavy cracker of a show

‘Dick Whittington’ must be the most London pantomime, with its young hero’s dreams of a city in which the streets are paved with gold, and eventual ascent to Mayor. Stratford East’s ebullient show revels in that fact, whether making hyper-local jokes about Dick’s origins as a turnip farmer in the West Field, or making digs at an irresponsible blonde mayor with multiple families. There are relentless puns on Catford and Barking – Dick’s sidekick cat longs to be a dog, you see, the first instance of a repeated theme of this warmly right-on panto: you can be whoever you want to be.

David Watson and Robert Hyman have crafted a cracker of a show, finding just the right balance between traditional boo-hiss silliness and witty topical references; jokes fly by your ears at a hundred miles an hour, but a good proportion of them hit their target. The pace of the action of director John Haidar’s production is a bit slower, mind, and it could certainly benefit from a cinch, coming in at two-and-a-half-hours. But this panto sceptic was gurgling away with enjoyment for much of the evening.

They mush together the usual plot of ‘Dick Whittington’ with that of the Pied Piper, so that King Rat (a suitably dashing and moustache-twizzling Tom Giles) lures away the rats plaguing London with his magic flute, and then takes all the city’s kids too, in order to harvest their dreams to power said magic flute – a circularity of plot it’s best not to think too much about. Anyway, you know he’s definitely a proper baddy because he’s also a property developer: King Rat is building castles all over London that are left standing empty.

Stir into the mix a panto dame running an ice cream parlour, her charming daughter, and a literally Rubbish Dragon (budgetary requirements winkingly overcome via tin-foil and disposable cutlery), and you’ve got a right knickerbocker glory of whipped-up fun.

The music is serviceable rather than knock-out, and not all the cast have the sweetest voices – although Harry Jardine as the cat does do a grime number about aspiring to be more dawg that ignites the room. Sèverine Howell-Meri and Francesca Zoutewelle are perky as Dick and his love interest Alice, and Vedi Roy as dame Lady Lush enjoys getting one member of the audience up for a bit of naughty ice cream sculpting... But the innuendo is rarely laid on too heavily, the show really being more about sending us off into a cold night stuffed with warm messages about accepting your true self and loving people for who they really are. It even ends on a hymn to snowflakes.