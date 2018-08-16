‘Emilia’ review

Incendiary and infuriating feminist drama about forgotten poet Emilia Bassano

It is worth saying straight off that Morgan Lloyd Malcolm’s epic work of historical agitprop, ‘Emilia’, had one of the most enthusiastic crowds I’ve seen at the Globe – whoops, cheers, belly laughs, a standing ovation, you name it, it got it.

Look it up on social media, and people are going nuts for it, clearly enraptured by its incendiary speeches ferociously laying into the centuries – indeed, millennia – of opportunities gifted women have been denied by patriarchal society.

I’m afraid I didn’t really like it. Not because I disagreed with what it was saying, or with it being an all-female production, or anything like that. I just didn’t think it was a very good play: a well-meaning but often semi-coherent slew of slogans, speeches and sentiment that seemed to have difficulty deciding whether it wanted to be ‘Blackadder’ or ‘A Room of One’s Own’.

It’s an imagined history of Emilia Bassano, a real-life figure who was a possible inspiration for Shakespeare’s so-called Dark Lady of the Sonnets, and perhaps the many Emilias that appeared in his plays. She was also one of the first British female poets ever to be published; her sole collection, ‘Salve Deus Rex Judaeorum’, is cited by scholars as an obscure but powerful work of proto-feminism.

We know relatively little else about her, but Malcolm gives her a voice, as a woman furious and despairing at a society that refuses to offer her the opportunities it gives to the needy men whose talent pales before hers. Played by three separate actors, often all on stage at once in Nicole Charles’s production, she is also a sort of cosmic past and future feminist, who unabashedly lobs her more explosive speeches over the fourth wall.

Which is great, but you have to wade through a lot of larky, lengthy mock-Elizabethan sections that sort of rely on the same joke: faux-period-drama seriousness undercut by the bathetic deployment of a modern swear word. The first third, in which Leah Harvey plays Emilia as a scrappy youngster, is a slog.

Things pick up in the middle, as the always terrific Vinette Robinson takes over the role. By sheer strength of will, and an ability to inject a righteous undercurrent of fury even into the daftest sections, she forces the play into temporary coherence.

She also gets the juicy scenes with Charity Wakefield’s moustachioed William Shakespeare. It’s a smaller role than the pre-publicity might suggest, but it’s a pivotal one. The pair’s minds meet, passionately, but Shakespeare brazenly takes what he needs from Emilia then carries on with his career, leaving her behind with some regret but not much guilt.

However, the Robinson-Wakefield partnership is only a fraction of the play, and neither of the other two Emilias are in Robinson’s league. Their presence feels like another indulgence in a production that’s groaning with them.

I’m very aware that here I am, some bloke, explaining my reasons for not getting on with a play about how every woman has been kept down by some bloke. Hey ho: I should stress again that the crowd really did love ‘Emilia’. I totally see why it must be a potent thing to have the Globe’s wooden O comprehensively reclaimed from centuries of Shakespeare fanboying. And it’s worth pointing out that if ‘Emilia’ is an overlong, rambling play in which you have to wade through bad jokes and tangential plotting to get to a few good speeches… well, you could say the same about much of Shakespeare.

I hope it’s fair to make a comparison between ‘Emilia’ and Ella Hickson’s ‘The Writer’. Both are recent plays that lash out at the systematic means by which female brilliance is held back by male ego. I think ‘The Writer’ is perhaps the best new British play of the year, but it is also arty, aloof and impenetrable. ‘Emilia’, by contrast, is air-punching, memorable, rabble-rousing – a call to arms. Nothing would persuade me that ‘The Writer’ isn’t a better play, but I can totally see that ‘Emilia’ – whatever its faults – might be the one that sparks the revolution.