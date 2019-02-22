‘Equus’ review

This hipster update of Peter Shaffer’s horsey psychodrama is feverishly intense

Oh, the things teenagers got up to before the internet. Perhaps a modern version of Alan, the teenage protagonist of ‘Equus’, would’ve been deep into writing online brony fanfic. But this is a play from 1973, however contemporary director Ned Bennett’s production intermittently feels, so instead he sneaks into stables at night and forms quasi-religious bonds with horses.

Peter Shaffer’s ‘Equus’ gets revived surprisingly often (including the much-discussed 2007 version featuring Daniel Radcliffe) considering how distinctly weird it is. The story of 17-year-old Alan and Dr Martin Dysart, the psychiatrist who tries to get to the root of his hoofy, bacchanalic fantasies, is one that feels like a product of a very distinct era, one where Freud was still god and psychiatrists could cheerfully get away with blaming their patients’ problems on their parents, vintage Larkin style (‘They fuck you up, your mum and dad’). It sets up a bald central divide between Alan’s (literally) unbridled eroticism and Dysart’s dried out obsession with the revels of Ancient Greece. Zubin Varla’s performance as Dysart has a fascinating desiccated arrogance, a superiority and inferiority complex at once, while Ethan Kai as Alan morphs from cockiness to mounting fear at the world he’s created for himself.

Bennett, who’s made a splash with hit productions of ‘An Octoroon’ and ‘Pomona’, wisely keeps the main players in ’70s clothes. Alan’s Mum even wields a hilariously antiquated old-school hoover. But they’re surrounded, in Georgia Lowe’s set design, by vast, hospital-style white curtains – like patients for us to scrutinise. This ironic distance brings out all the humour in Shaffer’s text: a trouserless chorus of actors with painted on moustaches get the audience chuckling through a scene in a porn cinema, with Alan painfully alone in his embarrassed humiliation.

The horses are taken more seriously: there’s a heightened homoerotic energy to their interactions with Alan, especially in the form of equine lead Ira Mandela Siobhan, whose dance training shows in fantastic ripples of muscles across his exposed back and shoulders. Alan’s visions/flashbacks unfolds in flashes of red light and glistening skin, and the climatic blinding scene is evoked with incredible, unsettling vividness.

But beyond these scenes, it feels like Bennett hasn’t gone far enough in interrogating the weirdness of Shaffer’s text, which basically suggests that it’s much better and more interesting to be utterly insane – there’s a level of underexamined, snobbish contempt for anything ordinary or suburban. He doesn’t do much to cut into Shaffer’s long, thinky passages of debate about mind versus body, but he also prevents us from taking them altogether seriously. I’d love to see a 90 minute, furiously intense ‘Equus’ rewrite that finds a way to update its central problems. This production gives them a wry sideways glance, then shakes its mane and gallops into a world of neon-lit horseplay.