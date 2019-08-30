Queer cabaret collective Sink the Pink head into space for its latest fabulous Christmas odyssey

Over the last few years, superfun queer collective Sink the Pink has carved out a neat line in very alternative Christmas shows, starting with mere pantos, building to last year’s somewhat terrifying opus ‘How to Catch a Krampus’. ‘Escape from Planet Trash’ is the notional follow up to ‘…Krampus’, and part two of a projected ‘queer Christmas trilogy’. Basically it’s about a literal trash planet that’s facing annihilation from a solar flare, and the group of ‘unlikley queer space explorers’ tasked with saving it and its sole inhabitant, edgy cabaret performer Ginger Johnson. It should be a lot of weird fun, and will feature an out-of-this-world soundtrack featuring the likes of David Bowie and Kate Bush.