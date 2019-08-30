Escape from Planet Trash
Queer cabaret collective Sink the Pink head into space for its latest fabulous Christmas odyssey
Over the last few years, superfun queer collective Sink the Pink has carved out a neat line in very alternative Christmas shows, starting with mere pantos, building to last year’s somewhat terrifying opus ‘How to Catch a Krampus’. ‘Escape from Planet Trash’ is the notional follow up to ‘…Krampus’, and part two of a projected ‘queer Christmas trilogy’. Basically it’s about a literal trash planet that’s facing annihilation from a solar flare, and the group of ‘unlikley queer space explorers’ tasked with saving it and its sole inhabitant, edgy cabaret performer Ginger Johnson. It should be a lot of weird fun, and will feature an out-of-this-world soundtrack featuring the likes of David Bowie and Kate Bush.
Details
|Venue name:
|Pleasance Theatre
|Venue website:
|www.pleasance.co.uk
|Venue phone:
|020 7609 1800
|Address:
|
Carpenter's Mews
North Rd
London
N7 9EF
|Transport:
|Tube: Caledonian Rd
|Price:
|£30, £25 concs
