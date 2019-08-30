Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Escape from Planet Trash

Escape from Planet Trash

Theatre, Panto Pleasance Theatre , Holloway Tuesday November 19 2019 - Sunday December 22 2019
Escape from Planet Trash, Sink the Pink

Time Out says

Queer cabaret collective Sink the Pink head into space for its latest fabulous Christmas odyssey

Over the last few years, superfun queer collective Sink the Pink has carved out a neat line in very alternative Christmas shows, starting with mere pantos, building to last year’s somewhat terrifying opus ‘How to Catch a Krampus’. ‘Escape from Planet Trash’ is the notional follow up to ‘…Krampus’, and part two of a projected ‘queer Christmas trilogy’. Basically it’s about a literal trash planet that’s facing annihilation from a solar flare, and the group of ‘unlikley queer space explorers’ tasked with saving it and its sole inhabitant, edgy cabaret performer Ginger Johnson. It should be a lot of weird fun, and will feature an out-of-this-world soundtrack featuring the likes of David Bowie and Kate Bush.

Posted:

Details
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Pleasance Theatre
Venue website: www.pleasance.co.uk
Venue phone: 020 7609 1800
Address: Carpenter's Mews
North Rd
London
N7 9EF
Transport: Tube: Caledonian Rd
Price: £30, £25 concs

Dates And Times

Users say

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest
View all reviews

Snap up exclusive discounts in London

Time Out's handpicked deals — hurry, they won't be around for long...