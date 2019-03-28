‘Fiddler on the Roof’ review

Trevor Nunn’s brooding ‘Fiddler’ bags a deserved West End transfer

The Playhouse Theatre is surprisingly good at hiding its Victorian gilt flourishes. It got turned into a Calais refugee camp for ‘The Jungle’ last year, and now it’s full of the scent of woodsmoke and the cramped rickety buildings of a Jewish shtetl. Transferring from the Menier Chocolate Factory, Trevor Nunn's mildly immersive production of ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ is as close to this Broadway musical could ever get to gritty naturalism.



The production’s muddy colour palette is the background for nostalgia and poignancy of every possible shade. It's based on stories by Sholem Aleichem, who wrote about the precarious Yiddish-speaking communities mid-nineteenth century Russia just as they started to vanish. Andy Nyman makes wearily humorous work of the central role of Tevye, a dairyman who's forever bellowing ‘Tradition!’ at his five daughters as they concoct their own plans for their futures. His singing voice sometimes falters, but he more than makes up for it with knowing wit: he interrupts the famous opening to ‘If I Were A Rich Man’ for a leisurely scratch at his hairy forearm.



But he also has a real darkness which complicates this story's more nostalgic notes: especially in the unexpected violence of his reaction to Chava's decision to marry a non-Jew, even as the Tsar's forces gather to expel this threatened community. Judy Kuhn plays Tevye's wife Golde with all the frustration of a woman who's exhausted by tradition, as much as it sustains her.



If this all sounds a bit grey and dour, it's totally not. There are flashes of extravagant fun, not least in the scene where Russian men crash into Tevye's drinking den of choice and perform coccyx-threatening feats of cossack dancing. And the intimacy of this staging means that when the full cast turn their faces to the audience to sing ‘Anatevka’, it's rousing as well as solemn. This production makes Antevka feel like a real community, an oppressive one as well as a warm, tradition-soaked one, and that ambivalence makes it all the more powerfully emotive when it’s torn apart.