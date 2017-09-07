Follies review

Imelda Staunton and Janie Dee are perfect leads for this huge, stunning Sondheim revival

There’s nothing like a Stephen Sondheim musical to make you wonder what the hell everybody else is playing at. Revived at considerable expense, with a lot of style, and a frankly extraordinary cast headed by Imelda Staunton and Janie Dee, ‘Follies’ is to the average West End song-and-dance show what Shakespeare’s sonnets are to ‘Love Island: The Reunion’.

‘Follies’ is an elegiac, eloquent work about age and disappointment, about the agonising clash between the fires of youth and the pragmatism of late middle age. It is about illusion and reality, razzle-dazzle and darkness. And it pierces both heart and brain in Dominic Cooke’s towering NT revival.

Broadway, 1971: a soirée is taking place in the shattered shell of a defunct theatre (a brilliantly ominous Vicky Mortimer set). Thirty years ago it hosted the liveliest revue show in town: now its former owner, Dimitri Weismann, has decided to throw a lavish, boozy party to mark the building’s passing, inviting back the old showgirls and their customers.

The leads are divided into their present selves and their 30-years-ago incarnations, who haunt them like ghosts and occasionally take centre-stage. So we have broken dreamer Sally (Staunton), acid-tongued Phyllis (Dee), dissolute multi-millionaire Ben (Philip Quast) and loserish nice guy Buddy (Peter Forbes); but we also have them in their mid-twenties (Alex Young, Zizi Strallen, Adam Rhy-Charles and Fred Haig), all passion and hormones and confusion. Do we envy that fire? Or their current success? And is it them we pity, or ourselves and our own lost pasts?

To articulate all this Cooke has gathered a huge and prodigious cast to render Sondheim’s arsenal of remarkable songs. Many of them are dispatched as ‘turns’ – in a relatively peripheral role, Tracie Bennett pretty much nukes the house with her one big moment in the spotlight with the gorgeous ‘I’m Still Here’.

And then there are the leads: just a few months after snarling through the West End’s ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’, bona fide national treasure Staunton is such a good actor that it’s still a slight shock to be reminded what a great singer she is – you could live inside her bittersweet last note on ‘In Buddy’s Eyes’ forever. She owns the most complex role of Sally, who has left town, married and had children but somehow hopelessly failed to move on from the ’40s. Dee has the more ‘fun’ part as Phyllis, vamping it up while tossing out tart liners like hand grenades. But she nails the wistful tightrope act of playing the sexy panto villain while showing us the lines that connect her to the vulnerable girl of the past, desperate for approval from the unworthy young Ben.

Former Royal Court boss Cooke graduates with flying colours as he directs his first major musical. He brings the edge you’d hope for, a hard clarity and sense of brooding dread, but abetted by a formidable team notably choreographer Bill Deamer (GREAT tap sequences) and Mortimer – not least for the costumes – who knocks the ball far out of the park for the fancy stuff too. The audacious final sequence, in which the four leads’ final fates are revealed in a phantasmagoric revue show, is as overwhelmingly opulent as you could hope for, a whirl of sumptuous pastel outfits, spectacular dancing and astringent song.

Actually genuinely nicknamed ‘God’, Sondheim really is peerless. But he’s still very hard to get right: it’s easy to get bogged down in the intellectualism of it all. But get him right Cooke and co do – the NT seems to have pumped half of the year’s budget into it. ‘Follies’ is no folly but a perfect, devastating evocation of the pain of looking back. Plus: tap-dancing!

‘Follies’ will be screened in cinemas nationwide as part of NT Live on Nov 16

There is good availability for tickets from November to the end of the run (Jan 3)