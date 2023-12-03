Time Out says

Ian McKellan and Roger Allam star in this comedy about two men who bond over their dogs

Ian McKellen’s work rate as he speeds through his eighties is truly formidable: in the last four years the stage and screen legend has given us an autobiographical touring show to mark his eightieth birthday, revivals of ‘Hamlet’ and ‘The Cherry Orchard’, a weird Edinburgh Fringe dance spin on ‘Hamlet’, and an extensively touring pantomime, ‘Mother Goose’.

He’s in fact already starred in Ben Weatherill’s new comedy, ‘Frank and Percy’, which has played the Theatre Royals Windsor and Bath to solid reviews. And now it’s transferring to London, displacing long-running musical ‘Heathers’ to become the first new main stage show to run at The Other Palace in years.

Directed by McKellen’s former partner and almost invariable contemporary director Sean Mathias, Weatherill’s play stars McKellen and fellow stage heavyweight Roger Allam as two single men with wildly different temperaments who bond over love of their dogs, but start to wonder if they’re not feeling something for each other – and wonder if they should be pursuing it at their stage in life.