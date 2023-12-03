London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Frank and Percy

  • Theatre, Comedy
  • The Other Palace, Victoria
Frank and Percy, The Other Palace, 2023
Photo: Jack MerrimanIan McKellen and Roger Allam
Advertising

Time Out says

Ian McKellan and Roger Allam star in this comedy about two men who bond over their dogs

Ian McKellen’s work rate as he speeds through his eighties is truly formidable: in the last four years the stage and screen legend has given us an autobiographical touring show to mark his eightieth birthday, revivals of ‘Hamlet’ and ‘The Cherry Orchard’, a weird Edinburgh Fringe dance spin on ‘Hamlet’, and an extensively touring pantomime, ‘Mother Goose’. 

He’s in fact already starred in Ben Weatherill’s new comedy, ‘Frank and Percy’, which has played the Theatre Royals Windsor and Bath to solid reviews. And now it’s transferring to London, displacing long-running musical ‘Heathers’ to become the first new main stage show to run at The Other Palace in years. 

Directed by McKellen’s former partner and almost invariable contemporary director Sean Mathias, Weatherill’s play stars McKellen and fellow stage heavyweight Roger Allam as two single men with wildly different temperaments who bond over love of their dogs, but start to wonder if they’re not feeling something for each other – and wonder if they should be pursuing it at their stage in life.

Details

Address:
The Other Palace
12
Palace Street
London
SW1E 5JA
Contact:
View Website
Transport:
Tube: Victoria/St James's Park
Price:
£25.50-£85.50. Runs 2hr 20min

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Bestselling Time Out offers

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.