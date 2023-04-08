London
George Takei’s Allegiance

  • Theatre, Musicals
  • Charing Cross Theatre, Covent Garden
George Takei, Allegiance, 2022
Photo by Matthew Murphy
‘Star Trek’ legend Takei stars in this musical inspired by his own childhood experiences of being held in a Japanese internment camp in the US

Now well into his eighties, former ‘Star Trek’ actor George Takei has famously reinvented himself as a liberal LGBT Twitter icon. But he can still cut it on stage too: at an age where most of his peers have long retired, Takei comes to London for a 13-week-stint next year with the UK premiere of his musical ‘Allegiance’. Written by Jay Kuo with Marc Acito and Lorenzo Thione, the musical is inspired by Takei’s own memories of growing up in a Japanese internment camp in the US for a portion of the Second World War. The original 2015 Broadway production received mixed reviews. But this is a new production that'll be playing the intimate Charing Cross Theatre. Directed by Tara Overfield Wilkinson, ‘Allegiance’ follows Sam Kimura (Takei), an elderly Japanese-American who is transported back six decades to his memories of unjust imprisonment during the war. Telly Leung from ‘Glee’ will play the younger Sam.

Details

Event website:
www.AllegianceMusical.com
Address:
Charing Cross Theatre
3 The Arches, Villiers St
London
WC2N 6NL
Transport:
Tube: Charing Cross
Price:
£20-£80

Dates and times

