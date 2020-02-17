Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Story

Arinzé Kene plays Bob Marley in this hit-packed new West End musical

Actor Arinzé Kene has been hovering in the neighbourhood of West End leading man status for a while. He technically accomplished that with his own, gloriously leftfield ‘Misty’, but where that felt like a cult show, ‘Get Up, Stand Up!’ sees him really hit the big time as he plays Bob Marley in a handsome new musical based upon the reggae legend’s life and songs. Directed by Dominic Cooke and written by Lee Hall, it’s not entirely clear yet whether it will be a conventional biographical drama or just focus on a period of Marley’s life, although it’s possibly of note that Kene is around the age Marley was at his commercial peak.

Curiously, ‘Get Up, Stand Up!’ would seem to have displaced ‘One Love’, a 2017 musical about Marley by Young Vic artistic director Kwame Kwei-Armah that had a successful fun in Birmingham and was assumed to be West End-bound. One assumes it’s down to the Marley estate, who’ve enthusiastically thrown their weight and support behind this new endeavour.

Tickets go on sale April 21, with the first performance of the run February 6 2021, aka Marley’s seventy-sixth birthday.