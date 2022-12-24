London
  • Theatre, Drama
  • Harold Pinter Theatre, Leicester Square
David Tennant
David Tennant
Time Out says

David Tennant returns to the stage in CP Taylor’s devastating drama about a decent man’s slide into Nazism

David Tennant’s near-obsessive latter-day penchant for playing antiheroes continues with Dominic Cooke’s revival of Scots playwright CP Taylor’s great 1982 play ‘Good’. It charts the moral downfall of John Halder, a decent German professor with a Jewish best friend, Maurice, as he slowly internalises and accepts the ideology of the Third Reich. Tennant stars as Halder, alongside Elliot Levey, fresh from West End smash ‘Cabaret’, in a new outing for Fictionhouse, a new production company from Cooke and Kate Horton, who worked with him at the Royal Court. Design is from Vicki Mortimer.

This is the third set of dates scheduled for ‘Good’ after it was delayed twice, cancelling runs in 2020 and 2021. Monkeypox permitting, however, third time should be the charm.

Details

Event website:
www.goodtheplay.com/
Address:
Harold Pinter Theatre
6
Panton Street
London
SW1Y 4DN
Contact:
ticketing.timeout.com/venue/harold-pinter-theatre
0844-8717622
Transport:
Tube: Piccadilly Circus/Leicester Square
Price:
from £20
Opening hours:
Check website for show times

Dates and times

