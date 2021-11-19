The iconic high school musical returns in a new, edgier version

Ah wella wella… it’s back! When it premiered in 1971, Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey’s musical ‘Grease’ looked fondly back on the ’50s from barely a decade’s distance. Now the show – which of course went on to become a globe-swallowing film in 1978 – is so iconic as to practically define our view of ’50s American high schools as awash with greasers, muscle cars and squeaky voiced girls wearing pink. It pretty much gets revived every couple of decades or so – the last time was back in 2007, off the back of the talent show ‘Grease is the Word’.

Now it returns for 2022 in a brand new production from Nikolai Foster, with choreography by Arlene Philips. There’s no casting announced yet, but we’re promised a different side to ‘Grease’ than the last, play-it-safe revival, with a grittier edge and songs and script from the original production restored (although the songs that were added for the film – ‘Grease’, ‘You’re the One that I Want’, ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ – will all remain).