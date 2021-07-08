An edited dramatisation of the inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire

Well this looks heavy, if necessary: ‘Grenfell: Value Engineering – Scenes from the Inquiry’ is a verbatim dramatisation of – as the title suggests – select passages from the Grenfell Inquiry. Condensing the lengthy report into a digestible work of drama, it will aim to succinctly explain how it is that 72 people died in the terrible fire on June 14 2017. More importantly, it will also attempt to explain why such a thing was able to happen in one of the richest boroughs in London, and what that says about Britain today. Audiences will be in good hands: editor Richard Norton-Taylor and director Nicolas Kent have collaborated on numerous such dramatisations, including acclaimed work on the Stephen Lawrence Bloody Sunday inquests. If you feel you don’t have the whole story on Grenfell, this will be must-see stuff. Appropriately, it will be staged in Notting Hill community theatre the Tabernacle, just a 15-minute-walk from Grenfell, with a special £2-£3 bottom price for residents local to Grenfell.