Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Grenfell: Value Engineering

Grenfell: Value Engineering

Theatre, Drama The Tabernacle , Notting Hill Wednesday October 13 2021 - Saturday November 13 2021
Grenfell Tower
Photo by Alex Danila London / United Kingdom - August 25th 2019: Forever in our hearts support banner on the Grenfell tower

Time Out says

An edited dramatisation of the inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire

Well this looks heavy, if necessary: ‘Grenfell: Value Engineering – Scenes from the Inquiry’ is a verbatim dramatisation of – as the title suggests – select passages from the Grenfell Inquiry. Condensing the lengthy report into a digestible work of drama, it will aim to succinctly explain how it is that 72 people died in the terrible fire on June 14 2017. More importantly, it will also attempt to explain why such a thing was able to happen in one of the richest boroughs in London, and what that says about Britain today. Audiences will be in good hands: editor Richard Norton-Taylor and director Nicolas Kent have collaborated on numerous such dramatisations, including acclaimed work on the Stephen Lawrence Bloody Sunday inquests. If you feel you don’t have the whole story on Grenfell, this will be must-see stuff. Appropriately, it will be staged in Notting Hill community theatre the Tabernacle, just a 15-minute-walk from Grenfell, with a special £2-£3 bottom price for residents local to Grenfell. 

Posted:

Details
Event website: http://www.grenfellvalueengineering.com
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: The Tabernacle
Address: 35 Powis Square
London
W11 2AY
Price: £5-£32; £2-£3 Grenfell locals

Dates And Times
You may also like
    Best selling Time Out Offers