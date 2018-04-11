Michelle Terry's tenure in charge of the Globe kicks off with this unusual stab at 'Hamlet'

It's pretty audacious of new Shakespeare's Globe boss Michelle Terry to kick off her tenure with 'Hamlet'. Despite the fact that the Bard's existential masterpiece is staged almost constantly in London (this will follow hot on the heels of the RSC's Hackney production), the Globe has historically been wary of a work not best suited to its big, boisterous atmosphere. And it's pretty ballsy to kick off with the guy your theatre's named after's best play. But actually what might have been seen as a ego trip is more of an experiment, as a company of actors headed by Terry will attempt to stage both 'Hamlet' and its rep paired production of 'As You Like It' without the use of a formal director, ie the actors are essentially in charge, as they were in Shakespeare's day. Is this a good idea? Find out in April.

Just to make thigs that bit more difficult – albeit to nobody's surprise – Terry will take on the role of the doomed Danish prince herself.