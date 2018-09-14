‘Heathers – The Musical’ review

Theatre, Musicals Haymarket Theatre Royal , Soho Until Saturday November 24 2018
2 out of 5 stars
4 out of 5 stars
(4user reviews)
‘Heathers – The Musical’ review
© Pamela Raith

Book theatre tickets

Even star Carrie Hope Fletcher can’t save this glossy musical sanitisation of the cult film

I think I’d have warmer feelings towards ‘Heather The Musical’ if I’d not previously seen the 1988 film ‘Heathers’. One of the all time great high school flicks, its scabrous wit and weapons grade cynicism are in no way recreated by Laurence O’Keefe and Kevin Murphy’s glossy reimagining. Their adaptation clutches the basic plot points of the cult film about the demise of the eponymous clique of identically-named schoolgirls, but there’s rarely any sense they understood its appeal.

I’ll say three things in the defence of this production, transferring from a sold out preview stint at The Other Palace, and helmed by the show’s original off-Broadway director Andy Fickmann.

One, a musical in which the main antagonist is essentially a high school shooter – Jamie Muscato’s JD, channelling Christian Slater, but without the menace – is a big ask in 2018. It’s not really a shocker that they’ve toned his character down, or tried to take the edge off the teen suicide stuff.

Two, the tunes are big, bright things, sweet and crunchy and hooky. That they’re often completely unsuitable for the story – the second act becomes unforgivable bogged in sentiment and exposition – won’t necessarily matter to those approaching ‘Heathers’ as fans of the music rather than the film.

And three, singer and YouTube star Carrie Hope Fletcher really is terrific in the role of Veronica, the protagonist and de facto fourth Heather, who finds herself torn between them, JD, and her conscience. She’s a top flight vocalist, but more than that she’s a great comic actor, cynically commenting on the action or affecting an ironic detachment that cuts through some of the schmaltz laid on here. She’s nothing like original star Winona Ryder and that’s just fine - she has an appealing snark that often carries the show, especially in the first half when she features more prominently.

However. It’s not really enough to counteract the fact that the musical consistently fumbles the source material. The second half, in particular, is unforgivably mawkish. Details are consistently fiddled with: JD gains a more tragic back story; there are fewer killings and less brutal executions; Veronica’s inadvertent slaying of one of her jock tormentors is shifted to JD; the two of them sing songs about their feelings for each other; but what is the actual point when you’re dealing with a story that has multiple homicides baked in? It feels like an ersatz ’80s kitsch edition of ‘High School Musical’.

‘Spring Awakening’ showed us that edgy high school musicals are possible; but it also showed us there isn’t necessarily a West End audience for them. ‘Heathers’ looks like it’ll go the distance - but at what cost?

By: Andrzej Lukowski

Posted:

Venue name: Haymarket Theatre Royal
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue
Address: 18 Suffolk St
London
SW1Y 4HT
Transport: Piccadilly Circus tube
Price: £21-£59.50. Runs 2hr 30min
Static map showing venue location
    • Haymarket Theatre Royal £21-£59.50. Runs 2hr 30min Buy tickets
    • Haymarket Theatre Royal £21-£59.50. Runs 2hr 30min Buy tickets
    • Haymarket Theatre Royal £21-£59.50. Runs 2hr 30min Buy tickets
    • Haymarket Theatre Royal £21-£59.50. Runs 2hr 30min Buy tickets
    • Haymarket Theatre Royal £21-£59.50. Runs 2hr 30min Buy tickets
    • Haymarket Theatre Royal £21-£59.50. Runs 2hr 30min Buy tickets
    • Haymarket Theatre Royal £21-£59.50. Runs 2hr 30min Buy tickets
    • Haymarket Theatre Royal £21-£59.50. Runs 2hr 30min Buy tickets
    • Haymarket Theatre Royal £21-£59.50. Runs 2hr 30min Buy tickets
    • Haymarket Theatre Royal £21-£59.50. Runs 2hr 30min Buy tickets
  • Show more

Average User Rating

4.3 / 5

Rating Breakdown

  • 5 star:2
  • 4 star:1
  • 3 star:1
  • 2 star:0
  • 1 star:0
LiveReviews|4
3 people listening
tastemaker

Based on the 1988 film, this production is squarely aimed at teenage girls. Last nights press preview certainly hit the bulls eye with this audience. Being the wrong gender, & far too old was a disadvantage, but the enthusiasm of the young audience was very contagious, it was fun, & I did find myself laughing a lot.

The show is a bit off the wall, & lacks a bit of subtlety, but that's fine. The cast are fully committed to making it all work, and do a pretty good job.

I can only give it a three star rating, but I think last nights audience would disagree & award it a higher rating.

tastemaker

I officially loved this show. Great set design, amazing cast, catchy and comical songs. It was actually a breath of fresh air amongst a few very old fashioned West’s End offerings.

I was a big fan of the movie as a teen and so had to check out the musical adaptation but I really didn’t expect the show to be so laugh out loud funny and cleverly put together.

Every cast member had their moment and all of them shone.

Highly recommended if you want a really good and different night out.

tastemaker

This is a really good show. Carrie Hope Fletcher is just great as Veronica Sawyer, as I knew she would be. Heathers seems to have a cult following and Fletcher brings along her own YouTube followers that seem to be packing out the audience night after night. I'm glad it's getting a West End transfer, as it works very well at The Other Palace, but has potential to be great on a bigger stage. The songs let the show down a bit for me, other than Candy Store and Seventeen, I found the rest forgettable. This 80s musical has a lot to say about the pains of growing up and fitting it, which are still relevant today.

tastemaker

There's a reason why this musical has such a following.


Starting with the musical itself, it has the perfect combination on humour, acting and cheoro. This musical covers some very serious topics is such a genuine and light-hearted way.

The cast was all outstanding in their own right, including the ensemble who kept distracting me with their side characters. Carrie is an absolute stand out really showing off her amazing vocal controls and comic timing.


Now I don't normally notice the venue however with it being a small intimate theatre filled with people who clearly loved the musical created the best atmosphere.


Would highly recommend, not your standard musical in all the best ways.


Side Note- Programmes you can only buy with cash which is £10, no cash points nearby so bring some with you.