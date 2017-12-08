Here’s how to get ‘Hamilton’ tickets
As the globe-conquering musical hits London, so does the inevitable ticket rush – but don’t get disheartened, as it’s easier to get hold of ‘Hamilton’ tickets than you might think... Here’s our five-step guide
1. Don’t do anything silly
Ignore the horror stories of New Yorkers spaffing crazy money on secondary resale sites. Yes, the top ticket price on Broadway was $849 (introduced to cut into scalpers’ margins), but thankfully this is not the situation in London. The West End ‘Hamilton’ is pioneering a ticketless system that should prevent any sort of industrial-scale touting. It also means nobody can resell you a ticket, because there aren’t any tickets to resell. There are lots of different ways to see ‘Hamilton’, but secondary retail is an expensive risk.
Photo: Matthew Murphy
2. Keep checking the website
‘Hamilton’ is mostly sold out, but the ticketless entry policy seems to have been effective in deterring touts from snapping up literally everything. So it’s worth perusing general booking for the odd unsold ticket and cancellation. At the time of going to press the official website stated that there was still the occasional ticket starting at £59.50 available for every month until June (though these may be single tickets that take some effort to find).
Photo: Matthew Murphy
3. Enter the £10 lottery
There’s one brilliant way to see ‘Hamilton’ on the cheap: enter the daily lottery, either on the website or via the official app. It lets you purchase a pair of tickets at £10 a go, which is pretty spectacular. Winning obviously isn’t a given, but the odds are that if you persist you’ll eventually end up bagging a pair. You enter the lottery two days before the show in question and find out if you’ve won by 2pm the day before, meaning you’ve got a bit of time to organise your trip.
Photo: Matthew Murphy
4. Just turn up
Of course, there’s the old-school way to try and get tickets: just stand outside the theatre for long enough. ‘Hamilton’ is operating the lottery system in lieu of day seats, but there should be a returns queue pre-showtime. We’re also promised that at some point in the run there will be bargain-basement standing tickets, which will probably be a turn-up-on-the-day-type situation.
Photo: Matthew Murphy
5. Wait for the next sales period
Take a deep breath. Have a cup of tea. It shouldn’t be too long until ‘Hamilton’ formally extends its run beyond June 2018. When the initial batch of tickets went on sale in January there was a lot of panic that the tickets would go instantly, à la Broadway, but again, anti-touting measures were strong enough that most people who tried to get tickets on day one did so. Stay calm: you’ve got more than one shot at this.
Photo: Matthew Murphy
‘Hamilton’ is in previews until December 20 and opens on December 21 at the Victoria Palace Theatre.
Get to know ‘Hamilton’
‘Hamilton’ the musical: your West End guide
You don’t have to be a die-hard theatre fan to be stoked that Broadway’s megahit musical ‘Hamilton’ is hitting London’s West End in autumn 2017. The game-changing hip hop musical makes the ‘The Book of Mormon’ look positively unpopular, with fans shelling out thousands of dollars for black-market tickets. Will the same happen here in Blighty?