Here’s how to get ‘Hamilton’ tickets

Take a deep breath. Have a cup of tea. It shouldn’t be too long until ‘Hamilton’ formally extends its run beyond June 2018. When the initial batch of tickets went on sale in January there was a lot of panic that the tickets would go instantly, à la Broadway, but again, anti-touting measures were strong enough that most people who tried to get tickets on day one did so. Stay calm: you’ve got more than one shot at this.

Photo: Matthew Murphy

‘Hamilton’ is in previews until December 20 and opens on December 21 at the Victoria Palace Theatre.