Hey Duggee the Live Theatre Show

Time Out says

It’s time! The BBC’s enchantingly weird preschool cartoon ‘Hey Duggee’ has been a fixture on CBeebies since 2014, and as is the way with these things it’s now spawned a live version. A lot of the magic of the show is that Duggee – a large dog whose sole vocabulary is ‘woof’ – and his young charges the Squirrels – kind of like Cub Scouts, except they’re animals – are rendered so visually distinctively, animated in often amusingly simplistic basic shapes. Quite how a stage version replicates this, or deals with the fact the episodes are typically five minutes long, remains to be seen. But hopefully this official show should convey some of that Duggee magic – and certainly its chunky Christmas run at the Royal Festival Hall suggests a certain degree of confidence in its ability to wow the show’s legion of admirers, kids and parents.