Theatre, Musicals Southwark Playhouse , Elephant & Castle Friday October 22 2021 - Saturday November 27 2021
The raunchy film is getting the West End treatment
It’s a musical version of ‘Indecent Proposal’, and why not

Cheesy, sleazy 1993 erotic thriller 'Indecent Proposal' is an unlikely starting point for a new musical, but adaptors Michael Conley and Dylan Schlosberg have taken the notorious novel-turned-movie – which starred Robert Redford, Woody Harrelson and Demi Moore – and turned it into a song-filled period piece. It's set in Atlantic City in the '80s, where a struggling couple get a surprise offer from a wealthy stranger, who offers a million dollars in return for sex. Charlotte Westenra finally directs the show, which was twice delayed by Covid, but apparently you can’t keep an indecent proposal down. 

Details
Event website: https://southwarkplayhouse.co.uk/show/indecent-proposal/
Venue name: Southwark Playhouse
Address: 77-85
Newington Causeway
London
SE1 6BD
Transport: Tube: Elephant & Castle
Price: £27.50, £22 concs

Dates And Times
