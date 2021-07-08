Indecent Proposal
Time Out says
It’s a musical version of ‘Indecent Proposal’, and why not
Cheesy, sleazy 1993 erotic thriller 'Indecent Proposal' is an unlikely starting point for a new musical, but adaptors Michael Conley and Dylan Schlosberg have taken the notorious novel-turned-movie – which starred Robert Redford, Woody Harrelson and Demi Moore – and turned it into a song-filled period piece. It's set in Atlantic City in the '80s, where a struggling couple get a surprise offer from a wealthy stranger, who offers a million dollars in return for sex. Charlotte Westenra finally directs the show, which was twice delayed by Covid, but apparently you can’t keep an indecent proposal down.
Details
|Event website:
|https://southwarkplayhouse.co.uk/show/indecent-proposal/
|Venue name:
|Southwark Playhouse
|Address:
|
77-85
Newington Causeway
London
SE1 6BD
|Transport:
|Tube: Elephant & Castle
|Price:
|£27.50, £22 concs
Dates And Times
