It’s a musical version of ‘Indecent Proposal’, and why not

Cheesy, sleazy 1993 erotic thriller 'Indecent Proposal' is an unlikely starting point for a new musical, but adaptors Michael Conley and Dylan Schlosberg have taken the notorious novel-turned-movie – which starred Robert Redford, Woody Harrelson and Demi Moore – and turned it into a song-filled period piece. It's set in Atlantic City in the '80s, where a struggling couple get a surprise offer from a wealthy stranger, who offers a million dollars in return for sex. Charlotte Westenra finally directs the show, which was twice delayed by Covid, but apparently you can’t keep an indecent proposal down.