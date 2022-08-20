London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

‘Jack Absolute Flies Again’ review

  • Theatre, Comedy
  • National Theatre, South Bank
  • 3 out of 5 stars
Jack Absolute Flies Again, National Theatre, 2022
Photo by Brinkhoff-MoegenburgKelvin Fletcher (Dudley Scunthorpe) and Laurie Davidson (Jack Absolute)
Advertising

Time Out says

3 out of 5 stars

Richard Bean and Oliver Chris’s WW2-set reworking of ‘The Rivals’ is very funny but not a lot more

‘Jack Absolute Flies Again’ is a very funny play. But it’s not an especially great one, or to be fairer, its greatness is definitely not in proportion to how funny it is. It’s relentlessly chucklesome, but almost aggressively lacking in wider purpose as co-authors Richard Bean – who wrote ‘One Man, Two Guvnors’ – and Oliver Chris – who starred in ‘One Man, Two Guvnors’ – transpose Sheridan’s 1775 classic comedy ‘The Rivals’ to the romantic goings on in a squadron of RAF pilots staged at an English stately home during the Battle of Britain. There’s maximum focus on the gags – minimum focus on emotional weight or satirical message.

In some respects that’s fair: as various fourth wall-breaking characters remind us – most especially Kerry Howard’s hard-bitten maid Lucy – Restoration comedies* are pretty dumb. Dumb and less amusing by modern standards than ‘Jack Absolute’, which maintains the basic structure of the original while amping it up. Thus Caroline Quentin’s Mrs Malaprop still mangles up her words, but a lot more smuttily: at one point she inadvertently describes another character as ‘the cunt of Monte Cristo’. (*There is an extremely strong argument for ‘The Rivals’ being written almost a century too late to be a Restoration comedy, but it’s in the style of, and that’s what ‘Jack Absolute’ actually refers to it as, so whatever).

Did I say it’s funny? It’s funny! As is James Corrigan’s Bob Acres, a dopey Australian fighter pilot who the play’s eponymous hero Jack Absolute – a fellow flying ace – at one point persuades to woo communal love interest Lydia Languish by giving her a bees’ nest. Which Bob does: plus a big twitching bag of bumblebees for good measure. Natalie Simpson’s crisply spoken and somewhat ludicrous Lydia is agog. Funny: very funny.

The central plot, wherein Lydia believes herself to be in love with Kelvin Fletcher’s salt-of-the-earth mechanic Dudley Scunthorpe – who actually has eyes only for Lucy – but is wooed by Laurie Davidson’s gung ho Jack disguised as Dudley is sturdily entertaining. Not only that, but it’s turbocharged by some moments of very tart class commentary that astutely send up Lydia’s blithe, ‘Common People’-style fetishisation of the lower orders. 

What’s frustrating about the class stuff is how near the play comes to hitting the bullseye without ultimately displaying any real interest in doing so. Its simmering antiestablishmentarianism never builds: astringently funny lines are ultimately tossed away for yucks. Everyone ends up pairing up happily with their appropriate class – order is restored to the orders. The suggestion that there’s something toxic about Jordan Metcalfe’s weedy airman Roy Faulkland’s obsessive love for his fiancé – and first cousin – Julia Melville (Helena Wilson) is very reasonably raised for laughs, but ultimately entirely discarded. 

Towards the end, Bean and Oliver try to do a ‘Blackadder Goes Forth’: in a major departure from ‘The Rivals’, a significant character dies in combat. But there’s not enough emotional heft, satirical intent, or just good old-fashioned depth of characterisation there for the moment to feel particularly sad. 

‘One Man, Two Guvnors’ proved that in fact you can take a centuries-old comedy and make it so funny that it doesn’t need any sort of big injection of profundity or political relevance. But that was blessed with a virtuosic lead performance from James Corden, some hysterically funny set pieces, and world-class direction from both Nicholas Hytner and Cal McCrystal. ‘Jack Absolute’ has lots of fun characters but no truly great ones, no classic setpieces (though there’s a very fun dance-off sequence), and while director Emily Burns keeps things ticking over entertainingly, she’s undeniably far less experienced than Thea Sharrock, who was set to direct pre-pandemic. Lightweight comedies need heavyweight directors.

It’s funny. It’s fine. We all need a chuckle at the moment. But ‘Jack Absolute Flies Again’ isn’t anything more than the sum of its laughs. 

Andrzej Lukowski
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski

Details

Event website:
www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/shows/jack-absolute-flies-again
Address:
National Theatre
South Bank
London
SE1 9PX
Transport:
Rail/Tube: Waterloo
Price:
£20-£89. Runs 2hr 40min

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
    Bestselling Time Out offers

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.