London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Jack and the Beanstalk

  • Theatre, Panto
  • London Palladium, Soho
Jack and the Beanstalk, London Palladium, 2022
Photo by London Palladium
Advertising

Time Out says

Dawn French is the guest star as Julian Clary and the Palladium panto gang return for 2022

After a few years doing slightly random titles (‘Goldilocks and the Three Bears’, ‘Pantoland’), the Palladium’s annual megapanto returns with a classic of the genre as it tackles ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’. As ever, the pantomime will be based around its hardcore of regular stars: Julian Clary, Paul Zerdin, Nigel Havers and Gary Wilmot will all be present and correct as ever, with this year’s big guest name being comic icon Dawn French. Herself a returnee – having starring in 2018’s ‘Snow White’ – she’ll star as Mrs Trot, mother to the to-be-cast Jack, who famously trades the family cow away for a bag of magic beans. As ever, expect the whole show to be dominated by Clary, whose role hasn’t been announced, but whose barely legal double entendres give the annual event its heart and laughs.

Details

Address:
London Palladium
8
Argyll Street
London
W1F 7TF
Contact:
www.reallyusefultheatres.co.uk/our-theatres/london-palladium
020-70877747
Transport:
Tube: Oxford Circus
Price:
from £20

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
    Bestselling Time Out offers

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.