After a few years doing slightly random titles (‘Goldilocks and the Three Bears’, ‘Pantoland’), the Palladium’s annual megapanto returns with a classic of the genre as it tackles ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’. As ever, the pantomime will be based around its hardcore of regular stars: Julian Clary, Paul Zerdin, Nigel Havers and Gary Wilmot will all be present and correct as ever, with this year’s big guest name being comic icon Dawn French. Herself a returnee – having starring in 2018’s ‘Snow White’ – she’ll star as Mrs Trot, mother to the to-be-cast Jack, who famously trades the family cow away for a bag of magic beans. As ever, expect the whole show to be dominated by Clary, whose role hasn’t been announced, but whose barely legal double entendres give the annual event its heart and laughs.