Jane Eyre review

Theatre, Drama National Theatre, South Bank Until Saturday October 21 2017
  3 out of 5 stars
  4 out of 5 stars
Nadia Clifford is excellent in the title role as Sally Cookson's 'Jane Eyre' returns recast to the NT

Sally Cooke’s devised adaptation of Charlotte Brontë’s masterpiece ‘Jane Eyre’ has been one of the big regional theatre success stories of the last few years. After debuting to tumultuous acclaim as a two-part epic at the Bristol Old Vic in 2014, it transferred to the National Theatre as a single, three-hour play the following year. Now it’s back with a new cast and a second run at the Lyttelton as the final destination of its UK tour. 
And it still holds up. If Cookson’s lo-fi, folk band-augmented take on the seminal 1847 novel has its twee moments, there are also sprinklings of improvised magic and moments of pure, shrieking punk rock rage. It’s also simply a remarkable feat to credibly condense the novel into so short a time.
What really holds it together is Nadia Clifford as Jane. She was superb in Alistair McDowall’s game-changing postmodern horror ‘Pomona’ a few years back, and it’s great to see her bagging such a big role. Small, steely and very northern, she is the antithesis of the BBC costume drama heroine, and yet absolutely dead right for the role. Jane lives a hard life, but Clifford shows us that her inherent virtue doesn’t come from maidenly modesty, but a flinty, diamond-hard integrity shaped by the dying words of a school friend. 
Less successful is Tim Delap as Rochester, the wealthy gentleman with the troubled past who falls for Jane, his governess. He feels like a humourless, bombastic, Byronic creature next to Clifford’s earthy Jane and there is, unfortunately, zero chemistry between the two (in part a hazard of recasting a play created by the original cast, I guess).
The character and treatment of Rochester’s enigmatic first wife has been subject to considerable debate and analysis in the postcolonial era. There are some smart but brief nods to this via the haunting presence of Melanie Marshall – the only returning cast-member – as the first Mrs Rochester, who we see as a poised woman of colour, not the howling creature described in the novel. But Cookson has understandably picked her battles, and this is essentially a reading of ‘Jane Eyre’ as a feminist narrative, not a postcolonial one.
There’s something intrinsically quixotic about adapting the great Victorian novels, but Cookson has done better than most, and if ‘Jane Eyre’ has probably lost something in the recasting, the terrific Clifford is enough to bring it home with conviction. 

By: Andrzej Lukowski

Venue name: National Theatre
Address: South Bank
London
SE1 9PX
Opening hours: 9.30am-11pm Mon-Sat (12noon-6pm Sun when there is a performance in the building)
Transport: Tube: Waterloo
Price: £15-£55. Runs 3hr 10min
The performances in this adaptation are very strong, especially from the actress playing Jane.  It’s an interesting take on the novel, but enjoyable nevertheless.  The stage is well set out and flows well.  It’s quite a gritty play, but that works well and is in keeping with the novel.  The characterisation of the dog is clever and good fun.

For someone who has little time for period dramas, I thoroughly enjoyed this.  The set design is minimal to say the least and first impressions are a little underwhelming but you don't need to give it much time to see how well it actually works.  The performances from Rochester and Jane are bold, believable and incredibly heartfelt - retaining the essence of the story.  My only criticism it's a bit long at nearly 3 and a half hours.

 Anyone who has seen a Sally Cookson show before will know what to expect. This is devised theatre, created with collaboration from the cast and Benji Bower's versatile bluesy band, who remain centre stage throughout. 


Cookson usually works with a sparse set and it's no different here, a simple wooden frame credibly representing Mrs Reed's house, Lowood School and Thornfield Hall in quick succession. The cast move around it, many playing multiple roles –  Jane's father becomes the headmaster of Lowood and then Rochester's boisterous dog; her childhood friend Helen morphs into Rochester's daughter Adele – transforming thoroughly convincingly into distinct characters. 


The chemistry between Madeleine Worrall as Jane and the charismatic Felix Hayes as Rochester resonates as their intimate evenings together shift their relationship beyond the conventional limitations of master and governess. It's a moving, powerful and imaginative production of a classic text that even manages to include for comic asides when it can, and absolutely makes the most of the synergy between storytelling, music and performance. 

The production is a re-interpretation of the novel, successfully adding both music and movement to the text. The music is subtle and perfectly tailored to the production. At first the set appears too simple and rather cluttered, but the impression is deceptive as it works really well.


All the cast add to the success of the show. There are number of  stand out performances . Felix Hayes as Rochester and Madeleine Worrall as Jane both add solid flesh & blood to their characters. Madeleine Worrall gives a remarkable transition from orphan to governess. While Melanie Marshall is a stunning presence, she gives a menacing impression of the first Mrs Rochester, and her singing voice is magnificent. 