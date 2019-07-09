Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ review

Theatre, Musicals Barbican Theatre , Barbican Until Saturday August 24 2019
4 out of 5 stars
The Open Air Theatre’s bombastic Lloyd Webber smash moved indoors for its third stint

First seen in 2016 at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, Timothy Sheader’s bombastic revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s rock opera arrives at the Barbican with superstar ratings, even if it’s lost some of its, well, superstar turns.

It looks incredible: Tom Scutt’s set of rusty girders and a cross-shaped catwalk is moodily, then gloriously, lit by Lee Curran, especially a final, ascending beam of light behind the crucifixion. But the real touchstone is the show’s concert origins: characters swagger around the stage clutching microphones, or moon over acoustic guitars; later, electrical cords are the things they’re bound and hung by. But this staging also allows for rock-god excess, and it’s showered in gold and glitter. Herod is high-camp in a gold cape; Judas’s hands are dipped in silver for all to see, branded guilty by gilt.

Drew McOnie’s edgy choreography turns the cast into a mob, whether united in juddering, convulsive devotion, or baying for blood. There’s a low-slung, swaggering looseness to the big chorus numbers that feels pleasingly modern, matched by costumes of artfully drapey grey marl: Jesus’s followers look like they’ve been dragged backwards through a branch of AllSaints.

It also sounds incredible: musical director Ed Bussey drives relentlessly down the rock route, with an electrifying live band on set, turned up loud. There’s no syrupy musical sentimentalism – although the groovy ’70s stylings show their age, it’s a lot of fun, especially in the completely ecstatic title-track finale. It’s hard to imagine that being bettered, really.

But this aural thumping comes at cost, especially in the first half for some reason, when a lot of lyrics are simply lost in the maelstrom – to the extent that you’re not just missing the subtleties of Tim Rice’s audacious Biblical rewrite, but struggling to follow it at times. I went with someone who didn’t know this sung-through musical at all, and they were baffled by the time the interval arrived.

Tyrone Huntley made his name as Judas in this production a few years ago; Ricardo Afonso is eventually riveting in the role, but doesn’t really come into focus until the more anguished second half. The same with Robert Tripolino’s Jesus, who initially feels shallow and underpowered, more like a hip, irritatingly earnest wellness guru with a massive Instagram following than the messiah. Samuel Buttery is fun as Herod, while Matt Cardle goes for broke as Pilate, initially snarky but ultimately driven to distraction by the mob’s bloodlust; Sallay Garnett makes for an enigmatic Mary Magdalene, with a chocolate-rich voice.

But maybe character development is a fair exchange for spectacle in this case, and while Sheader’s production may be indoors this summer, it still feels like it shoots Lloyd Webber’s musical out of a very loud glitter cannon.

By: Holly Williams

Posted:

Details
Static map showing venue location
Address: Barbican Centre
London
EC2Y 8DS
Price: £15-£62.50. Runs 1hr 55min
Event website: https://jcsuperstar.co.uk/

100% the best thing ever.

I'm not sure how I've gotten to this stage of my life without seeing a JCSS production before. I certainly knew most of the songs (and obviously the plot) so it didn't feel new. What it felt was like curling up in a fabulously cosy blanket and eating a tub of ice cream. Pure bliss.

As soon as the first few chords of the guitar were played it felt like the whole packed audience got goosebumps. The atmosphere was electric.

Firstly the music is just genius and everyone was bopping along throughout. It's hard to imagine it's now over 40 years old. It feels so incredibly modern I was half expecting Beiber to be playing Jesus.

The production felt like it really did it justice. Staging was simple and excellent use was made of the ensemble, who moved between being followers/disciples/riotous crowds to great effect.

I spent a lot of time trying to figure out how they would use the cross in the final scenes but even this surprised me.

Judus' voice in particular was breathtaking but overall the singers and musicians were exception. Jesus' voice got lost a few times for me but was more than made up for by the acting in the final scenes. Yes I know the ending but I still cried!

I just can't stop talking about this and have been listening to the album ever since. If you can go: go. If you can't go: start up a petition for them to bring it back next year!


Having seen every London production since The Palace Theatre in the 70's, this review does the performance and production justice. It is powerful, emotive, and soars to an electrifying climax. The small intimate outdoor nature of the Open Air brings you even closer into the vibe and beat of a truly powerful rock opera. If it will be your first time, or one of many, don't miss an amazing performance by Jesus, Judas, Mary, Ciaphas and his number two.


Absolutely brilliant just managed to get returns on the day, so happy I did, I'm currently broke but it was worth every penny xxx


I just absolutely loved this interpretation of the Lloyd-Webber/Rice classic. The stark industrial set perfectly set off the gritty urban tone of the production. All the leads were excellent but special mention for a fantastic Judas & soulful Mary Magdalene- I loved her solo numbers. The ensemble cast were faultless & this had a real energy- even in broad daylight. It was my first time at the open air theatre at Regent's Park & it's a magical setting. I'm still humming the songs a week later- the sign of a good time!

Brilliant performance. The set and cast were phenomenal. The set is small and simple, sometimes I thought there were too many people. When it first started I wasn't sure whether it was good or bad, but as the rhythm picked up in the second half it was amazing. The songs are fantastic and Judas voice was out of this world. I saw it on the first preview night and they got a standing ovation! I imagine they will get lots more over the next few weeks!

For the first half of Jesus Christ Superstar I wasn't really sure what to think. The costumes and set were very simple with a large metal cross as the focal point. The dancing was contemporary and the whole show was sung, no dialogue. The singing was very good but I couldn't quite see what all the hype was about. After the interval though, there were lots of surprises. The show started getting larger than life with one very shiny gold cape and so many great Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice songs. The whole cast was so talented and at the end they were given a well deserved standing ovation.

