Joyously daft-looking musical riff on ‘Romeo & Juliet’, based upon the hits of pop maestro Max Martin

Superstar Swedish songwriter Max Martin has probably done more to shape the contemporary pop landscape than any human being alive, with hits running from seminal ’90s smashes '…Baby One More Time’ and the Backstreet Boys' ‘Everybody’ to recent enormo-bangers like Taylor Swift’s ‘Blank Space’ and The Weeknd’s ‘Can't Feel My Face’.

It’s an absolute no-brainer that a jukebox musical based around said catalogue would be a hen do-hoovering-up hoot… but what storyline to hang two decades of eclectic chart-toppers off?

Here’s your answer: ‘& Juliet’ is a reimagining of the events of Shakespeare’s tragic romance ‘Romeo & Juliet’ in which Juliet opts not to top herself at the end and instead heads off to France on a roadtrip of self-discovery. It sounds unimaginably ridiculous, which is presumably the entire point.

There's also some top-notch talent involved, with Martin himself co-producing a show with songs arranged by the great Bill Sherman, design by Soutra Gilmour, and Miriam-Teak Lee – who was in the original Brit cast of ‘Hamilton’ taking on the title role.

Confirmed songs so far are ‘…Baby One More Time’, ‘Everybody’, ‘Love Me Like You Do’ and ‘I Can’t Feel My Face’.

Ticket go on sale February 11. Full booking period TBC.