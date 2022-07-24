London
King Lear

  • Theatre, Shakespeare
  • Shakespeare's Globe, South Bank
King Lear, Shakespeare’s Globe, 2022
Photo by Kate Bones
Time Out says

The great Kathryn Hunter stars as Shakespeare’s mad king, with Michelle Terry co-starring

Although all Globe outdoor shows are equal, some are clearly more equal than others, and it’s hard not to see this production of ‘King Lear’ starring the great Kathryn Hunter in the title role as anything other than the flagship play in the 2022 season. Hunter is one of the strangest, most striking stage actors of her times, and her relative cult status has been threatened by her acclaimed turn as all three of the Weird Sisters in Joel Coen’s Denzel Washington-starring ‘Macbeth’. Her craggy wildness feels well-suited to Shakespeare’s elemental tragedy of old age, and underscoring the fact it’s a special production, she’ll be joined by Globe boss Michelle Terry, who makes her traditional showing of the season as an actor to co-star in the dual roles of the Fool and Cordelia. Veteran Anglo-Polish director Helena Kaut-Howson helms matters, with design from Pawel Dobrzycki.

Andrzej Lukowski
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski

Details

Address:
Shakespeare's Globe
21
New Globe Walk
Bankside
London
SE1 9DT
Contact:
www.shakespearesglobe.com
020 7902 1400
Transport:
Tube: Blackfriars/Mansion House/London Bridge
Price:
£5-£62
Opening hours:
Globe Exhibition and Tour daily 9am–5pm. Closed Dec 24 and 25. (Check in advance for dates when the tour is not available.)

