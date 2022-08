It’s that time of year again, where London Theatre Week is upon us in the Big Smoke. Of course, theatre lovers know that this is no seven-day week. Theatre Week actually stretches over a few months - or at least the discounts do. That’s right, the very best of London’s theatre shows will get their prices slashed (with a discount of 50 percent or more, in some cases), so you can finally see that musical that’s been on your list for months (or years). This time around, there’s the likes of ‘Life of Pi’, ‘Tina’ and ‘Dirty Dancing’ taking to the stage, but there’s truly something for everyone to get involved with. Check out our roundup of the 13 best Theatre Week shows with discounts good enough to get your teeth into.