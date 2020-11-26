Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Looking a Lot Like Christmas

Theatre, Musicals Your Living Room , Trafalgar Square Wednesday December 16 2020
Donmar Warehouse, Looking a Lot Like Christmas
Imelda Staunton, Minnie Driver, Giles Terera, Rosalie Craig and more star in the Donmar’s special Christmas concert

As we are all by now aware, it’s going to be a very weird Christmas. However, London’s theatres are doing nothing if not making the best of it, and here’s another great idea from the innovative Donmar Warehouse, which was – back in August – the first indoor theatre in the country to reopen with its actor-free installation ‘Blindness’. As you can imagine, ‘Looking a Lot Like Christmas’ is quite a different kettle of fish: it’s a star-studded hour of musical numbers, sketches and seasonal poetry that'll take place at the Actors’ Church in Covent Garden and stream free into your living room live at 7.30pm on Wednesday December 16. The full line-up is TBC, but Imelda Staunton, Jim Carter, Minnie Driver, Giles Terera, Rosalie Craig and Sharon Rose make for a pretty stunning initial line up. 

