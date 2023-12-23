Time Out says

Major stars Lily James and Kristin Scott-Thomas were last seen together on screen in Ben Wheatley’s 2020 Netflix Daphne du Maurier adaptation ‘Rebecca’. The reviews were mixed, but they obviously enjoyed each other’s company as they’re signed up for a two-month West End run together in brand new play ‘Lyonesse’.

Written by the excellent Penelope Skinner – whose Royal Court play ‘The Village Bike’ is something of a modern classic – it tells the story of reclusive actress Elaine (Scott-Thomas) who disappeared for 30 years but is now apparently ready for a comeback, summoning young film executive Kate (James) to her Cornish to mastermind her return. We don't know much more than that but intriguingly Skinner has described it as a ‘flipped’ revenge tragedy, about the person upon who revenge has been sworn, not the person carrying out the revenge. Exactly what this means we shall see in the autumn. Long-time Scott-Thomas collaborator Ian Rickson directs.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday June 29 at noon from www.lyonesseonstage.com.