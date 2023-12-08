Time Out says

David Tennant has played numerous villains on screen, but has steered relatively clear of them on stage, with his sundry Shakespeare credits not including any of the Bard’s many juicy villain roles… until now.

In a production that seems all but guaranteed to sell out months in advance, the tiny Donmar Warehouse continues its long-running tradition of booking massive actors for intimate Shakespeare productions – think Derek Jacobi in ‘Lear’ or Tom Hiddleston in ‘Coriolanus’ – by casting Tennant as ‘Macbeth’, in a revival directed by Max Webster, who did the honours for last year’s excellent Donmar ‘Henry V’.

We don’t know a huge amount about the production beyond that, including who will play the key role of Lady Macbeth. If Webster’s ‘Henry V’ is anything to go by, though, we can probably expect a psychological thriller-ish, modern dress-style production.

Tickets go on public sale May 16 – at 9am online and then from noon by phone.