Macbeth

  • Theatre, Shakespeare
  • Dock X, Canada Water
Macbeth, 2024
Photo: Oliver RosserRalph Fiennes and Indira Varma
Time Out says

Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma star as the Macbeths in this intimate touring production

The Scottish Play is always a popular choice: it’s widely known as a school text, is pretty short by Shakespeare’s standards, and its blend of gritty revenge thriller and magical elements basically just does it for modern audiences. Nonetheless, it really is going through quite the spell of popularity at the moment, with 2023 revivals at the Globe and Donmar and now this: a Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma starring production directed by Simon Godwin that will tour warehouses in Liverpool, Edinburgh, London and Washington DC.

It’s an interesting idea, though what it gains from the staging is TBC – we’re promised intimacy, which presumably either means they'll be small warehouses or the cast will be in unusually close proximity to the audience. And what a cast! Fiennes famously made an excellent film version of ‘Coriolanus’ in 2011, and the publicity photo for ‘Macbeth’ suggests something of a militaristic vibe here. 

Details

Address:
Dock X
Unit 1
Canada Water Retail Park
Surrey Quays Rd
London
SE16 2XU
Price:
£15-£125

Dates and times

19:30Dock X £15-£125
19:30Dock X £15-£125
14:30Dock X £15-£125
19:30Dock X £15-£125
19:30Dock X £15-£125
19:30Dock X £15-£125
14:30Dock X £15-£125
19:30Dock X £15-£125
19:30Dock X £15-£125
19:30Dock X £15-£125
