The Scottish Play is always a popular choice: it’s widely known as a school text, is pretty short by Shakespeare’s standards, and its blend of gritty revenge thriller and magical elements basically just does it for modern audiences. Nonetheless, it really is going through quite the spell of popularity at the moment, with 2023 revivals at the Globe and Donmar and now this: a Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma starring production directed by Simon Godwin that will tour warehouses in Liverpool, Edinburgh, London and Washington DC.

It’s an interesting idea, though what it gains from the staging is TBC – we’re promised intimacy, which presumably either means they'll be small warehouses or the cast will be in unusually close proximity to the audience. And what a cast! Fiennes famously made an excellent film version of ‘Coriolanus’ in 2011, and the publicity photo for ‘Macbeth’ suggests something of a militaristic vibe here.