Mad House

  • Theatre, Drama
  • Ambassadors Theatre, Seven Dials
David Harbour and Bill Pullman, Mad House, 2022
Photo by Mad House
Time Out says

David Harbour and Bill Pullman star in this new comedy about a family fighting over their father’s legacy

Prolific American playwright Theresa Rebeck has had her biggest successes across the pond – indeed, many of her Broadway hits have never even made it over to the UK. But here’s a rare world premiere in. the West End for one of her works, albeit one that’s anchored by two heavyweight American actors: David Harbour and Bill Pullman star in ‘Mad House’, a dark comedy about a group of siblings who converge on their dying father’s rural Pennsylvania home, with one eye on divvying up his inheritance. Harbour will play Michael, one of the siblings; Pullman will play Daniel, the dying father. Rebeck’s regular collaborator Moritz von Stuelpnagel directs.

Details

Address:
Ambassadors Theatre
West Street
London
WC2H 9ND
Contact:
www.theambassadorstheatre.co.uk
0333 009 6690
Transport:
Rail/Tube: Charing Cross; Tube: Leicester Square
Price:
£25-£100

Dates and times

