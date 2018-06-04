Channing Tatum adapts his own stripperlicious hit into a stage show

Or to give it its full name, ‘Channing Tatum Presents Magic Mike Live’, this spin-off from the beloved stripper comedy that made Tatum a household name is co-directed by the man himself (alongside choreographer Alison Faulk).

The deal is… well, we're not totally sure what the deal is, but it's billed as ‘a 360-degree dance and acrobatic spectacular’, which we're guessing means ‘stripping’. But reviews of its inaugural Las Vegas production suggest it’s good fun and a pointed, feminist-undertoned rebuttal to the grosser cliches about strip clubs.

It will take place in the 325-seat The Theatre at the Hippodrome, which will be styled as the film’s Club Domina, and will come with its own entrance, lounge and bar. Adding to the Vegas-y vibe, there will be two shows Thursday to Sunday night, a 7.30pm performance and later 10pm one. Probably it goes without saying that you must be 18-plus to attend.

Tickets are on sale now, from HERE