Sandi Toksvig writes the script for Björn Ulvaeus's immersive (and expensive) Abba dining experience

After spending some time searching around for a venue (it was, ironically, deemed too noisy for Waterloo) Björn Ulvaeus’s immersive experience ‘Mamma Mia! The Party’ has finally found a home. The show –a night of eating, drinking and Abba songs set in a taverna on the same Greek island as Ulvaeus’s smash hit musical ‘Mamma Mia!’ – has now claimed a corner of the O2; not super atmospheric, but at least the neighbours won’t complain. Plus by all accounts no expense is being spared in making it as convincing as possible, with the build overseen by Steve Tompkins of omnipresent architects Haworth Tompkins.

Already a massive hit in Sweden, the English edition of ‘Mamma Mia! The Party’ will feature a script adapted by Britain’s favouite Scandinavian, Sandi Toksvig. The admittedly steep entry price naturally includes a meal, presumably of the Greek variety. Plus some sort of story, told via ‘dialogue and Abba songs’.