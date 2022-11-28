Time Out says

Does the world need an all-singing version of the life story of Nelson Mandela? We’re about to find out! New musical ‘Mandela’ – fully endorsed by the iconic South African leader’s family – has been in development for some time, having already had work-in-progress tryouts in Indiana. With Broadway director Schele Williams and Broadway writer Laiona Michelle at the helm, it isn’t hard to see where this musical is intended to end up – this season at the hip Young Vic is presumably a final litmus test before the show is launched upon the Great White Way. With music and lyrics by South African somngwriters Greg Dean Borowsky, Shaun

Borowsky and Bongi Duma, it promises to tell an uplifting story – which Mandela’s ultimately is, though it’ll be interesting to see how grittily the hardship of his life (including 27 years in prison) is reflected. Casting is resolutely TBC, though if it is indeed Broadway-bound don’t be shocked if a decent sized US stage name comes attached to the title role.