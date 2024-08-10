London
Timeout

Mnemonic

  • Theatre, Experimental
  • National Theatre, South Bank
Mnemonic, National Theatre, 2024
Photo: National Theatre
Time Out says

Complicité’s extraordinary ’90s play is resurrected for a new generation

Even by Complicité’s lofty standards, 1999’s ‘Mnemonic’ is regarded as something truly exceptional. Devised by company founder Simon McBurney – and originally starring him –  it’s a wild ride show about humanity, memory and loss that starts as a jokey biochemistry lecture and ends up as something vast and transcendent involving an ancient body found in the ice and a woman searching for her vanished lover. You kind of jut have to see it, really, but if it lives up to the hype, it’ll change your life. 

McBurney directs again, though it seems unlikely he’ll star this time: the only cast members confirmed so far are Richard Katz and Kostas Phillippoglou.

Details

Address:
National Theatre
South Bank
London
SE1 9PX
Contact:
Transport:
Rail/Tube: Waterloo
Price:
£20-£89

Dates and times

