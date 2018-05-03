‘Mood Music’ review

Theatre, Drama Old Vic , Southwark Until Saturday June 16 2018
Ben Chaplin is brilliant as a selfish rockstar in Joe Penhall's scathing music industry satire

Taking a brief break from his hit Netflix show ‘Mindhunter’, playwright Joe Penhall’s ‘Mood Music’ is a zeitgeisty psychodrama somewhat improbably revolving around two musicians arguing over writing credits.

Bernard (Ben Chaplin) is a narcissistic – possibly even even sociopathic – middle-aged songwriter. The plot isn't cluttered with back story, but the impression we get is that Bernard was a big rock star, who probably had a band, which probably split up because he was a nightmare to work with. Now, though, he’s focusing on his legacy and has moved into production work.

Seána Kerslake is Cat, a young singer-singer writer who was partnered with Bernard to make a record, which has duly gone on to be an enormous smash. 

She is not happy though; in fact neither of them seem especially happy. ‘Mood Music’ sees them largely apart from each other, cocooned by a lawyer and a psychotherapist apiece as they try and work through their extremely complicated web of resentments – ideally without suing each other, as they are contracted to make another album together.

There are a lot of resentments, but the crux is the question of who wrote the songs: Bernard – brittle, egotistical and terrified people might not think he's brilliant – believes he deserves credit for turning Cat’s ideas into hits. Cat, not unreasonably, feels she deserves to have some credit for what she actually did.

There is a lot going on in Roger Mitchell’s taut, zingy production, in which Cat and Bernard's talks with their ‘people’ are intercut at turbo pace. But an awful lot of the focus of ‘Mood Music’ is in deconstructing the myth of the male genius: while no doubt gifted, Bernard burnishes his legend by unselfconsciously taking credit for everything, whilst quashing praise for Cat. 

The #metoo resonances are pretty apparent: Cat is mistreated less for specifically malicious reasons, more for systematic ones: she’s young and unable to prepare for and process the ruthless self-interest endemic in the music industry. 

Unexpectedly, ‘Mood Music’ feels like an apt companion piece to Ella Hickson’s boiling assault on the theatre industry ‘The Writer’, currently slaying some of the same dragons in more radical form over at the Almeida.

Penhall's play is more accessible, in large part due to the phenomenal turn from Ben Chaplin as Bernard. With genuine rockstar charisma, an achingly affected loucheness and an ego the size of the Shard, he is an appalling prick but also completely magnetic in his extreme douchiness. He’s almost problematically watchable: it is enormously fun to watch him childishly tear everything down around him. And Penhall reserves him the best quips, while also taking care that none of his actions are ever so bad that they completely turn the room against him.

Kerslake is a bright, brittle presence as a young woman whose mental health is seriously starting to sag. But Cat is not really the role Bernard is - she’s thinner and less well written, a sacrificial victim, albeit one with some fire in her belly.

The main problem with ‘Mood Music’, though, is less the power dynamics, more the plot dynamics. There is a convoluted reveal to do with Cat’s possible abuse at the hands of some of her touring road crew, but it never quite feel like a smoking gun. ‘Mood Music’ largely stays at the same place and pitch throughout, and not a huge amount changes over its duration. It’s both concise and entertaining, but at the same time you could leave after half an hour and pretty much get it.

Still, if it’s not perfect, it’s certainly impressively in tune with the current climate - no difficult comeback album for Penhall.

 

By: Andrzej Lukowski

Posted:

Venue name: Old Vic
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue
Address: 103 The Cut
Waterloo Rd
London
SE1 8NB
Opening hours: Bar open 6pm-midnight Mon and Tue; 1pm-midnight Wed; 6pm-2am Thu and Fri; 1pm-2am Sat
Transport: Tube: Waterloo; Rail: Waterloo
Price: £12-£65, Runs 2hr 5min
This play is kinda average. Great cast, interesting set that is designed to look like a recording studio set up and the conversations of the cast that cleverly interweave are genuinely impressive but it’s not enough. It’s clever that it interweaves but the story arc overall is severely lacking.

I thought there’d be an exciting revelation at the end. A ‘wow!’ End but nothing unexpected occurred. It’s just a lot Of talking and the instruments dotted about the set feel massively underused. They play the shortest piece of music at the very end of the play and I’m saying that was my fave moment. Throw more of that in to hold peoples attention as it’s so full of chat that it can be exhausting to maintain focus and attention.

The fact that the guy sat next to me genuinely fell asleep is not the best sign eh.

Average in every way

The staging of Mood Music is very interesting.  You see the play from various different perspectives, which intertwine - its very cleverly done.  The performances are generally strong, in particular Ben Chaplin.  It's a relevant story considering  what's been revealed about the media industry in the last year and you feel a little deflected at the end as you're not sure anything will ever change and that it's all a vicious cycle.  I just don't know if I really enjoyed the play though - maybe that's a hard ask considering the subject matter.  it is gritty, but something just didn't fully translate for me.

For a play revolving around the music industry, the lack of music really bothered me. The way the play is executed, with three levels of independent conversations weaving through each other is excellent, but that's where the positives stop. The stage is far too big and if you are sitting up in one of the two Circles, it is really hard to see the actors, who are right at the front.


Usually one tends to like any performance (TV, theatre or films) if you can connect with at least one character (positively or negatively). I didn't feel any emotional connection to any of the characters and really didn't care what happened to them. 


The plot definitely has potential, however it lacked a punchy delivery.

This play has so much potential to be really good, but I just don't think it was. The subject matter was a great idea for a play (probably would work better as a film) but I felt that the set was far too big and it would have worked a lot better in the proscenium arch. I was longing for a song/a longer piece of music to be played, but that never came. I guess it makes the point of the piece more poignant that we never get to hear the music they are warring over, however the instruments on set just felt like a waste. The sections where the protagonists talk to their lawyers was clever, at points using similar dialogue to express different things and this kept me engaged but I just wanted more. I could see so many opportunities for interesting staging and scene choices, but it just became one long conversation, all talk and no action.

I really wanted to like Mood Music, if only because Joe Penhall's credentials are certainly stunning. Although I enjoyed the play, I don't necessarily think it's his best work.


The story revolves a little around the role of women in society and empowerment, and a lot around the music industry. It's just that neither side is strong enough to claim to be the play's main topic. This left me a bit confused. If female empowerment was meant to be a key topic, I feel the female characters could have done with more developing. Cat's therapist's character is over-the-top generic and her every line feels somewhat fake. Cat herself is realistic as a character, but I think that's due to the fact that she fights then retreats. Rebels without a cause. Which, of course, leaves us disappointed.


Bernard is written as overly comical and remains fairly shallow throughout - very funny, granted, but you can pretty much guess his every next move, and there's really no mystery in where the story is heading.


Nonetheless, the stage set is very cool - especially the hanging microphones - and a bit of music shakes things up. I also really enjoyed the structure of the first act, when the dialogues between the four parties intertwine. I wish that kind of wittiness remained throughout, but I felt that got lost by the second half.


All in all, very enjoyable - I'm just still not sure what it was about.

Wow, what a production! Smart, witty and well within the times of today. The story follows two "artists" (1 producer/1 singer-songwriter) and their war over songs, tour, attitude etc. An eye-opening view into the music industry and very cleverly written so that you even find it hard to not like the narcissistic Bernard (played brilliantly by Ben Chaplin). His monologue about music at the end of the first act was powerful and incredible and you could see Cat (Seana Kerslake) visibly crumble as she sits listening to him take over. 

The staging was simple yet effective and I particularly loved the back of the stage, where the lawyers and therapists all sat watching on when they were not in the main throng of the story. This was particularly effective when they grabbed their instruments and started to play at the end. 


A shout out to Seymour (Neil Stuke) Bernard's lawyer - incredibly funny and well-written character, they both really bounced off of each other. 


By far the best play I have seen for a while and I will encourage to go and see it before its short run (June) ends. 

I really enjoyed this production and for some reason it reminded me a lot of Bull by Mike Bartlett, in terms of the minimal set and the intensity and wit that was on display. The two leads were great and they were well supported by a talented (instrument-playing) cast. All 6 actors were very suitably cast and I really loved how eye-opening it was for people not in the music industry like myself. It really makes me wonder what else goes on in that industry, and glad I am not working in it. I do highly recommend it as an entertaining night out as well, even for those who are not interested in music. This is a great production not to be missed!