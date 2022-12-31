London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

‘Mother Goose’ review

  • Theatre, Panto
  • Hackney Empire, Hackney
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Mother Goose, Hackney Empire, 2022
Photo by Manuel Harlan
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

4 out of 5 stars

Panto’s last superstar Clive Rowe electrifies the Hackney Empire once again

Like the Rolling Stones, the Hackney Empire panto doesn’t have many new tricks these days. But the tricks it has are all still bloody spectacular, most notably pretty much every moment star-slash-director Clive Rowe is on stage. Sure, in the dame title role of ‘Mother Goose’, he reuses entire routines I’ve seen him do in previous pantos. But to return to my laboured simile, moaning that Rowe forces a bloke in the audience to repeatedly proclaim his love for him is like complaining the Stones always play ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’.

With his smouldering maneater schtick, total immunity to embarrassment, deadly way with a quip, world-class singing voice and formidable arsenal of ludicrously OTT outfits (courtesy of Cleo Pettitt), he is a one-man panto all by himself.

Let’s be honest here: Will Brenton’s social media satirising script is not nearly as sharp as this year’s Lyric Hammersmith; the Hackney panto has definitely lost some edge since former boss Susie McKenna left a couple of years back; there are some indulgent choices here including an earnest tribute section celebrating the Empire’s one hundred and twentieth birthday; it absolutely needs Rowe there to work. 

But he is there and it does work, and he’s not the only bright spot: – panto regular Kat B’s hangdog Billy Goose is charming, there’s a very fun flying goose puppet, and while the show doesn’t really do politics, there is one absolutely phenomenal political gag near the end that sort of justifies the whole script. 

If and when Rowe calls it a day, I think the Hackney panto will need dreaming up again: even in the McKenna era it generally relied upon him. But having committed to directing it every year for now he seems unlikely to be going anywhere any time soon, and as a performer he remains untouchable, pantomime’s one true superstar. 

Andrzej Lukowski
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski

Details

Address:
Hackney Empire
291 Mare St
London
E8 1EJ
Contact:
www.hackneyempire.co.uk
Transport:
Rail: Hackney Central Overground
Price:
£10-£44. Runs 2hr 30min

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Bestselling Time Out offers

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

    The best things in life are free.

    Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!