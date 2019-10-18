Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Theatre, Musicals Piccadilly Theatre , Soho Wednesday March 31 2021
Moulin Rouge, Broadway 2019
Photograph: Matthew Murphy

The acclaimed Broadway musical version of Baz Lurhmann’s kitsch masterpiece is heading to London

Voulez-vous coucher avec moi, ce soir? Well, maybe not. Not without dinner first. But come March 2021 you will have the option to spend your evening at ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’, the acclaimed Broadway stage ‘remix’ of Baz Lurhmann’s fabulous jukebox musical feature film, which follows the romance of writer Christian and dancer Satine as they meet at fall in love at the famous cabaret club in pre-war Paris. 

There’s a fairly hefty wait for the production, directed by Alex Timbers, who helmed up David Byrne’s immersive musical ‘Here Lies Love’ at the National Theatre a few years back. In the meantime, check out our four-star Broadway review, listen to the chart-topping original Broadway cast recording, or sign up for updates on the West End production.

Details
Event website: https://moulinrougemusical.com
Venue name: Piccadilly Theatre
Address: 16
Denman Street
London
W1D 7DY
Transport: Tube: Piccadilly Circus
Price: £tba

