Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Time Out says
The acclaimed Broadway musical version of Baz Lurhmann’s kitsch masterpiece is heading to London
Voulez-vous coucher avec moi, ce soir? Well, maybe not. Not without dinner first. But come March 2021 you will have the option to spend your evening at ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’, the acclaimed Broadway stage ‘remix’ of Baz Lurhmann’s fabulous jukebox musical feature film, which follows the romance of writer Christian and dancer Satine as they meet at fall in love at the famous cabaret club in pre-war Paris.
There’s a fairly hefty wait for the production, directed by Alex Timbers, who helmed up David Byrne’s immersive musical ‘Here Lies Love’ at the National Theatre a few years back. In the meantime, check out our four-star Broadway review, listen to the chart-topping original Broadway cast recording, or sign up for updates on the West End production.
Details
|Event website:
|https://moulinrougemusical.com
|Venue name:
|Piccadilly Theatre
|Address:
|
16
Denman Street
London
W1D 7DY
|Transport:
|Tube: Piccadilly Circus
|Price:
|£tba
Dates And Times
-
-
Piccadilly Theatre
£tba
dates tba; opens March 2021
- Piccadilly Theatre £tba
Users say
Snap up exclusive discounts in London
Time Out's handpicked deals — hurry, they won't be around for long...