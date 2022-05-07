My Fair Lady
Time Out says
This hit Broadway production of the classic musical comes to the Coliseum for a limited run
Twenty-one years after Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed but troubled 2001 West End production of Lerner & Loewe’s musical classic, ‘My Fair Lady’ is back! In fact it came back a few years ago: Bartlett Sher’s revival opened in New York’s Lincoln Center back in 2018 – bagging itself a Tony Award in the process – and might have been over here sooner if it wasn’t for you-know-what. Casting is TBA, but it’s a lavish revival of the 1956 musical that’s famously adapted from George Bernard Shaw’s ‘Pygmalion’. It concerns Henry Higgins, a linguist who decides it will be a great wheeze to turn a rough diamond Cockney flower seller named Eliza Doolittle into a perfect lady. But all does not go quite to plan…
Tickets go on sale November 23.
Details
|Event website:
|http://www.myfairladymusical.co.uk
|Venue name:
|London Coliseum
|Address:
|
St Martin's Lane
London
WC2N 4ES
|Transport:
|Tube: Charing Cross
|Price:
|£tba
Dates And Times
-
- London Coliseum £tba
-
- London Coliseum £tba
-
- London Coliseum £tba
-
- London Coliseum £tba
-
- London Coliseum £tba
-
- London Coliseum £tba
-
- London Coliseum £tba
-
- London Coliseum £tba
-
- London Coliseum £tba
-
- London Coliseum £tba