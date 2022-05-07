Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right My Fair Lady

My Fair Lady, Lincoln Center 2018
Photo by Joan Marcus

This hit Broadway production of the classic musical comes to the Coliseum for a limited run

Twenty-one years after Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed but troubled 2001 West End production of Lerner & Loewe’s musical classic, ‘My Fair Lady’ is back! In fact it came back a few years ago: Bartlett Sher’s revival opened in New York’s Lincoln Center back in 2018 – bagging itself a Tony Award in the process – and might have been over here sooner if it wasn’t for you-know-what. Casting is TBA, but it’s a lavish revival of the 1956 musical that’s famously adapted from George Bernard Shaw’s ‘Pygmalion’. It concerns Henry Higgins, a linguist who decides it will be a great wheeze to turn a rough diamond Cockney flower seller named Eliza Doolittle into a perfect lady. But all does not go quite to plan… 

