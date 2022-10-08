London
My Neighbour Totoro

  • Theatre, Drama
  • Barbican Centre, Barbican
My Neighbour Totoro, Studio Ghibli, 1988
Photo by Studio Ghibli
Time Out says

Lavish new RSC stage adaptation of Studio Ghibli’s magical animated film

From ‘Les Mis’ to ‘Wolf Hall’ via ‘Matilda’ and ‘Nicholas Nickleby’, the RSC’s greatest triumphs have arguably not been Shakespeare plays at all, but blockbuster stage adaptations of classic books and films.

And now the venerable company – whose artistic director Greg Doran has recently announced he’s stepping down – is returning to its London home the Barbican this autumn and Christmas with what might well be its next big hit.

‘My Neighbour Totoro’ is a lavish new adaptation of the legendary Japanese animation Studio Ghibli’s 1988 film about a pair of young sisters who move to the countryside for the summer while their mother recovers from an illness. There, they encounter a world of magical creatures, including the eponymous Totoro, an ancient forest protector.

Executive produced by Joe Hisaishi who wrote the original film’s score, and given the blessing of Hayao Miyazaki, Ghibli’s legendary founder (and the film’s writer-director), this isn’t actually the first stage version of one of the studio’s feature films (Southwark Playhouse tackled ‘Howl’s Moving Castle’ a few years back), but it’s by far the biggest, anywhere in the world, including Japan.

Mixing live acting, animation and puppetry, ‘My Neighbour Totoro’ will be directed by the great Phelim McDermott, adapted by Tom Morton-Smith (who wrote the magnificent RSC smash ‘Oppenheimer’) with production design by Tom Pye, costumes by Kimie Nakano, lighting by Jessica Hung Han Yun, movement by You-Ri Yamanaka, puppets by Basil Twist and Hisaishi’s score reorchestrated by Will Stuart.

Andrzej Lukowski
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski

Details

Event website:
www.totoroshow.com
Address:
Barbican Centre
Beech Street
Barbican
London
EC2Y 8AE
Contact:
www.barbican.org.uk
020-76388891
Transport:
Tube: Barbican; Rail/Tube: Moorgate
Price:
£20-£95

Dates and times

