Thirty years on from the cult musical film (starring a young Christian Bale no less!) and ten from the unexpectedly successful Broadway version (which was supposed to play for 100 shows but ended up doing over ten times that), Disney’s ‘Newsies’ is finally coming to London. Written by Disney songwriting legend Alan Menken (‘Aladdin’, ‘The Little Mermaid’, ‘Beauty and the Beast’, not to mention ‘Little Shop of Horrors’) with a book by the great Harvey Fierstein, ‘Newsies’ is an all-singing, reasonably accurate account of the newsboys’ strike of 1899, wherein newsboys hawking Joseph Pulitzer’s New York Daily Post went on strike en masse in protests at the publisher increasing the cost of the papers to them. It’s a fun, young, uplifting affair about little guys standing up for themselves, taking on the big man and winning.

A London transfer has been muttered about for years, but it finally arrives in a brand new production from director and choreographer Matt Cole. It’ll be presented in-the-round in the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, a coup for the north London theatre which is slowly ramping up the scale and ambition of its original programming.

Tickets go on sale in May. The season is described as ‘strictly limited’ but as we don’t currently have any information on what this literally means we’ve just listed the only confirmed date, November 28, and will update in due course.