’Night, Mother

Theatre, Drama Hampstead Theatre , Swiss Cottage Friday October 22 2021 - Saturday December 4 2021
Stockard Channing, Hampstead Theatre, ’night Mother, 2021
Photo by Hampstead Theatre

The great Stockard Channing is the big draw in this classic US play revival

In a somewhat unexpected turn of events, Stockard Channing – yes, the Stockard Channing, the Tony-winning US actress best known for her role in ‘The West Wing’ and, of course, ‘Grease’ – will provide the starring attraction in Roxanna Silbert’s revival of Masha Norman’s ‘’night, Mother’. The play is part of Hampstead’s much-delayed sixtieth birthday celebrations, and like the shows in the season it had its UK premiere here, back in 1985. It’s an intense, unflinching look at a mother-daughter relationship: Channing stars as the mother, Thelma, and in a neat bit of nominative determinism, Brit actor Rebecca Night will play the suicidal daughter, Jennie.

Posted:

