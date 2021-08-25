’Night, Mother
Time Out says
The great Stockard Channing is the big draw in this classic US play revival
In a somewhat unexpected turn of events, Stockard Channing – yes, the Stockard Channing, the Tony-winning US actress best known for her role in ‘The West Wing’ and, of course, ‘Grease’ – will provide the starring attraction in Roxanna Silbert’s revival of Masha Norman’s ‘’night, Mother’. The play is part of Hampstead’s much-delayed sixtieth birthday celebrations, and like the shows in the season it had its UK premiere here, back in 1985. It’s an intense, unflinching look at a mother-daughter relationship: Channing stars as the mother, Thelma, and in a neat bit of nominative determinism, Brit actor Rebecca Night will play the suicidal daughter, Jennie.
Details
|Venue name:
|Hampstead Theatre
|Venue website:
|www.hampsteadtheatre.com
|Venue phone:
|020 7722 9301
|Address:
|
Eton Avenue
London
NW3 3EX
|Transport:
|Tube: Swiss Cottage
|Price:
|£18-£37
