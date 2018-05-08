‘Nightfall’ review

Barney Norris‘s brilliantly acted elegy for rural England
I don’t believe any of rising-star playwright Barney Norris’s tender, elegiac plays have played a venue bigger than the 180-seat Bush before. But the relative ease – with some reservations — with which his latest ‘Nightfall’ insinuates itself into Nicholas Hytner’s Bridge, a venue five times bigger, suggests Norris’s fringe days are probably now over.
‘Nightfall’ is set on a struggling farm in Hampshire. As it begins, twentysomething siblings Ryan and Lou, and their pal Pete – who we soon discover has recently done time – are dicking about setting up an illegal oil siphon on the hideous, hulking pipeline that runs past their house. It all seems innocent enough, and our sympathy for the family – headed by Claire Skinner’s damaged matriarch Jenny – only grows as we discover they’re all still paralysed by their father’s recent death.
Achingly melancholic as it all is, there’s something a bit by-numbers about a first half that cranks up the Chekhovian elegy and rural decline to 11 without really allowing anything particularly startling to happen, at least not until the giddy rush of an endearingly inept proposal before the interval.
In the second half, though, ‘Nightfall’ grows fangs, and Norris seriously screws with our sympathies.
This is largely done via the wondrous Skinner, magnificent as the petty, desperately frightened Jenny. Her elemental self-interest is breathtaking to behold – she’s not nasty per se, but her instincts are purely corrosive.
It’s a quartet of strong performances: ‘W1A’ star Ophelia Lovibond is impressively intense as the traumatised Lou; Sion Daniel Young brings a dazed charisma to Ryan, a free spirit allowing himself to be chained by his avoidance of reality; and as Pete, the most normal of the bunch, Ukweli Roach is good as a man biting his tongue so hard he’s practically eating his own lower jaw.
There are some problems: Laurie Sansom’s production has an impressively massive set from Rae Smith, with a beautiful, Turner-ish sky, but there are a couple of moments where the actors really struggle to be heard in the cavernous space. To a certain extent ‘Nightfall’ feels like it’s covering similar ground, more timidly, than Mike Bartlett’s ‘Albion’ of last year, which vigorously pushed the state-of-the-nation Brexit analogies that are only sighingly hinted at here. But the conclusion is still gently devastating.
At some point, Norris – who is barely into his 30s – may have to sharpen his daggers a bit if he’s to really step into the major leagues and stay there. But what he does do and say, he does so beautifully.
|Venue name:
|Bridge Theatre
|Address:
|
Bridge Theatre
One Tower Bridge
London
SE1 2SD
|Price:
|£15-£90. Runs 2hr 20min
First time at The Bridge and what a wonderful space it is, next door to Tower Bridge and overlooking the Tower of London itself. The setting really is spectacular on a warm summer's evening. The play was less spectacular, the dialogue trite and cliched at times and, as others have said, it was difficult to hear what was being said. Some touching and well-observed monologues about loss, family, and parenthood aside, it was surprisingly sixth form, but Sion Daniel Young as Ryan deserves praise for bringing a fairly one-dimensional character to life with a warm and funny performance. Not terrible, but certainly not ground-breaking either.
My wife and I are avid theatre-goers and are real fans of the Bridge Theatre, having seen Young Marx there recently. To be succinct - this play 'Nightfall' is weak in almost every respect. The plot is pedestrian, more akin to a soap than an intense drama - and even where the dialogue isn't a cliche, which is not often, it is delivered so unrealistically that I had the impression that this performance had been under-rehearsed. The set looks lavish, but is completely static and the four performers spend their time just sitting on different bits of it. The stage extends into the audience, but this has a consequence in that often actors are speaking with their backs to at least part of the auditorium. The actors are not miked, and none of them has the power of voice projection that a theatre pro would have - which means that words are sometimes difficult to make out. The play is supposed to be realistic, but to hear family members making liberal and constant use of the 'f' word in normal conversation jars. The best of the four characters was Ryan, who managed to elicit some audience sympathy for his predicament. The other three were simply caricatures, and Claire Skinner's emotional outburst as Jenny towards the end came over as particularly fake. In summary, the plot was thin, the play was poorly cast and not well directed and the staging was more suited to a provincial theatre than a major London one. Nothing happened and nobody cared. While the theatre wasn't full at the start, there were many people who decided to give the second half a miss and who didn't return after the interval. Don't bother with this one.
But if you want to see something special that *can* be done with a static set - go and see Mood Music at The Old Vic.