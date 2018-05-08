‘Nightfall’ review

Theatre, Drama Bridge Theatre , Bermondsey Until Sunday June 3 2018
0 Love It
Save it
(© Manuel Harlan)
1/9
© Manuel Harlan Ophelia Lovibond (Lou) and Claire Skinner (Jenny)
(© Manuel Harlan)
2/9
© Manuel Harlan Claire Skinner (Jenny) and Sion Daniel Young (Ryan)
(© Manuel Harlan)
3/9
© Manuel Harlan Claire Skinner (Jenny) and Ukweli Roach (Pete)
(© Manuel Harlan)
4/9
© Manuel Harlan Claire Skinner (Jenny) and Ukweli Roach (Pete)
(© Manuel Harlan)
5/9
© Manuel Harlan Ophelia Lovibond (Lou), Claire Skinner (Jenny), Sion Daniel Young (Ryan), Ukweli Roach (Pete)
(© Manuel Harlan)
6/9
© Manuel Harlan Ophelia Lovibond (Lou), Sion Daniel Young (Ryan), Ukweli Roach (Pete)
(© Manuel Harlan)
7/9
© Manuel Harlan Sion Daniel Young (Ryan), Claire Skinner (Jenny), Ophelia Lovibond (Lou), Ukweli Roach (Pete)
(© Manuel Harlan)
8/9
© Manuel Harlan Sion Daniel Young (Ryan), Ophelia Lovibond (Lou) and Claire Skinner (Jenny)
(© Manuel Harlan)
9/9
© Manuel Harlan Ukweli Roach (Pete) and Ophelia Lovibond (Lou)

Barney Norris‘s brilliantly acted elegy for rural England

I don’t believe any of rising-star playwright Barney Norris’s tender, elegiac plays have played a venue bigger than the 180-seat Bush before. But the relative ease – with some reservations — with which his latest ‘Nightfall’ insinuates itself into Nicholas Hytner’s Bridge, a venue five times bigger, suggests Norris’s fringe days are probably now over.

‘Nightfall’ is set on a struggling farm in Hampshire. As it begins, twentysomething siblings Ryan and Lou, and their pal Pete – who we soon discover has recently done time – are dicking about setting up an illegal oil siphon on the hideous, hulking pipeline that runs past their house. It all seems innocent enough, and our sympathy for the family – headed by Claire Skinner’s damaged matriarch Jenny – only grows as we discover they’re all still paralysed by their father’s recent death.

Achingly melancholic as it all is, there’s something a bit by-numbers about a first half that cranks up the Chekhovian elegy and rural decline to 11 without really allowing anything particularly startling to happen, at least not until the giddy rush of an endearingly inept proposal before the interval.

In the second half, though, ‘Nightfall’ grows fangs, and Norris seriously screws with our sympathies.

This is largely done via the wondrous Skinner, magnificent as the petty, desperately frightened Jenny. Her elemental self-interest is breathtaking to behold – she’s not nasty per se, but her instincts are purely corrosive.

It’s a quartet of strong performances: ‘W1A’ star Ophelia Lovibond is impressively intense as the traumatised Lou; Sion Daniel Young brings a dazed charisma to Ryan, a free spirit allowing himself to be chained by his avoidance of reality; and as Pete, the most normal of the bunch, Ukweli Roach is good as a man biting his tongue so hard he’s practically eating his own lower jaw.

There are some problems: Laurie Sansom’s production has an impressively massive set from Rae Smith, with a beautiful, Turner-ish sky, but there are a couple of moments where the actors really struggle to be heard in the cavernous space. To a certain extent ‘Nightfall’ feels like it’s covering similar ground, more timidly, than Mike Bartlett’s ‘Albion’ of last year, which vigorously pushed the state-of-the-nation Brexit analogies that are only sighingly hinted at here. But the conclusion is still gently devastating.

At some point, Norris – who is barely into his 30s – may have to sharpen his daggers a bit if he’s to really step into the major leagues and stay there. But what he does do and say, he does so beautifully.

By: Andrzej Lukowski

Posted:

Venue name: Bridge Theatre
Address: Bridge Theatre
One Tower Bridge
London
SE1 2SD
Price: £15-£90. Runs 2hr 20min
To improve this listing email: feedback@timeout.com
    • Bridge Theatre £15-£90. Runs 2hr 20min
    • Bridge Theatre £15-£90. Runs 2hr 20min
    • Bridge Theatre £15-£90. Runs 2hr 20min
    • Bridge Theatre £15-£90. Runs 2hr 20min
    • Bridge Theatre £15-£90. Runs 2hr 20min
    • Bridge Theatre £15-£90. Runs 2hr 20min
    • Bridge Theatre £15-£90. Runs 2hr 20min
    • Bridge Theatre £15-£90. Runs 2hr 20min
    • Bridge Theatre £15-£90. Runs 2hr 20min
    • Bridge Theatre £15-£90. Runs 2hr 20min
  • Show more

Average User Rating

3 / 5

Rating Breakdown

  • 5 star:0
  • 4 star:5
  • 3 star:5
  • 2 star:3
  • 1 star:1
LiveReviews|15
1 person listening
tastemaker

I was pleasantly surprised by this play, the set design was amazing. I was lucky enough to be in the front row where I was able to take it all in. A story about a family a year after a death and how they are still coping. The acting was incredible. All in all I loved this show.

tastemaker

The bridge theatre staff and the venue is excellent. Nightfall is somewhat a mixed bag, this small cast bring to life a tale of childhood friendships, controlling parents and betrayal. Thankfully we had good seats so I heard everything that was said. I enjoyed Claire skinners performance, some emotional moments, with an interesting twist in the storyline. Go check it out and form your own opinion.

tastemaker

A good piece of theatre must divide people. Nightfall achieves this target strongly. If you scroll down to read the reviews, they will be completely divided. Nightfall is a story about a family trying to keep it all together, in the face of tragedy. The family has gone through a lot together, however the generation gap, personal experiences and history with friends has got the characters divided. 


I really felt for all the characters, but specifically loved the mother. She was a typical mother, trying to keep a strong grip, without letting her children slip through the gaps in between her fingers. 


The play is quite melancholic, but that's exactly what I signed up for and was satisfied with the delivery. 

tastemaker

A beautiful theatre, in a beautiful setting with beautiful staging - but this play was anything but.


Slow, scenes that went on for far too long and just generally very dreary - even the talented Claire Skinner couldn't save this frankly depressing piece of theatre. 


The first half, in particular, was far too drawn out, with all the detail and explanation all revealed in the second half (although this was still pretty boring), and some of what's going on wasn't explained at all - I worked it out when I got home and read what it was supposed to be about.


The lack of understanding of what was going on meant it was particularly hard to care at all about the characters and what was happening to them - it just wasn't interesting.


There were a few funny one-liners which extracted some laughs, but overall I left feeling like I had wasted two hours of my life. Probably the most boring play I've ever seen.

tastemaker

“Nightfall” really is a snapshot of our time with its explorations in the millennial struggles. Far from deciding where to get the best avocado toast, “Nightfall”, almost parodies our stereotypical images of the generation and layers more serious tones in a smart way; hooking us in through humour, and gently build up to an overflow of angst and despair. These themes of family, tradition, stifled optimism and naivety help anchor the four central characters - three of whom epitomise what it is like to be in your late 20s in 2018, and most effectively portrayed by W1A’s Ophelia Lovibond. It’s poignancy lies in Barney Norris’s careful construction of exploring large and emotional themes. Outnumbered’s Claire Skinner plays a frighteningly suffocating mother, haunted by memories of what life used to be, whilst struggling with her children who feel lost about where they want to go. The Bridge Theatre very much adds to the experience; a new modern venue making a name for itself in the historic theatreland of London, all whilst working out what kind of impact it wants to make for future generations. The setting is thoroughly inviting, with a slick hospitality operation working in the background. But as one woman standing behind me at the bar during the interval noted, “does this place know what it wants to be?” I say, like most millennials, it might not know exactly, but it has a pretty good clue. The Bridge Theatre is set to be the house for new writers, young talent, and modern themes. It’s production of “Nightfall” is enlightening, entertaining, and a pleasant exploration into more modern issues and characters that brings a breath of fresh air to the large and long-standing productions of the West End.

Tastemaker

Interesting, it’s like Marmite, you like it or you don’t. I’m not a fan of stories about dysfunctional families on a good day! This was a so so tale about grief and loss, family struggles, betrayal and love. The humour was good but the acting wasn’t, which made the end a happy event. and stole the show for me. My heart ached for him stuck in a live he didn’t have a choice about.

I love the bridge theatre!

Tastemaker

Nightfall is a play by Barney Norris, who has already written many plays and books, winning the Critic's Circle Award for most promising playwright along the way. From this production, you can see that he has a talent for writing dialogue. It has a realistic feel and there are some lovely moments of insight. However, this is a four hander and all of the characters don't feel fully developed. The two women in particular are caricatures who, despite the difficulties they battle through, one does not feel much empathy for. The storyline has many dramatic twists, but I did not feel that they were really going anywhere. 

Having said that, there are positives, the set is amazing and uses the modern stage to its best effect. I loved the lighting too, it is set outdoors and sunsets and sunrises are done beautifully. Ukweli Roach puts in a great performance as Pete.

Overall, although I enjoyed listening to them talk for the two hours, I did not feel that there was any narrative arc or that any of the characters had moved on over the course of the play. Perhaps it is one of those plays whose real depth will not be apparent until some years after writing.

tastemaker

Boring, static, far too long. I am very sorry but, despite loving the Bridge Theatre and normally enjoying any kind of play, this time I have to say that I was overall disappointed!! 

The plot was weak, the actors were good but unmicrophoned so sometimes difficult to hear, the dialogues monotone and just not interesting. There was no drama, no laughters, no energy.

I didn't feel great that night and therefore I left before the end of the show, but I didn't feel I miss anything at all!


First time at The Bridge and what a wonderful space it is, next door to Tower Bridge and overlooking the Tower of London itself. The setting really is spectacular on a warm summer's evening.  The play was less spectacular, the dialogue trite and cliched at times and, as others have said, it was difficult to hear what was being said.  Some touching and well-observed monologues about loss, family, and parenthood aside, it was surprisingly sixth form, but Sion Daniel Young as Ryan deserves praise for bringing a fairly one-dimensional character to life with a warm and funny performance.  Not terrible, but certainly not ground-breaking either.


My wife and I are avid theatre-goers and are real fans of the Bridge Theatre, having seen Young Marx there recently. To be succinct - this play 'Nightfall' is weak in almost every respect. The plot is pedestrian, more akin to a soap than an intense drama - and even where the dialogue isn't a cliche, which is not often, it is delivered so unrealistically that I had the impression that this performance had been under-rehearsed. The set looks lavish, but is completely static and the four performers spend their time just sitting on different bits of it. The stage extends into the audience, but this has a consequence in that often actors are speaking with their backs to at least part of the auditorium. The actors are not miked, and none of them has the power of voice projection that a theatre pro would have - which means that words are sometimes difficult to make out. The play is supposed to be realistic, but to hear family members making liberal and constant use of the 'f' word in normal conversation jars. The best of the four characters was Ryan, who managed to elicit some audience sympathy for his predicament. The other three were simply caricatures, and Claire Skinner's emotional outburst as Jenny towards the end came over as particularly fake. In summary, the plot was thin, the play was poorly cast and not well directed and the staging was more suited to a provincial theatre than a major London one. Nothing happened and nobody cared. While the theatre wasn't full at the start, there were many people who decided to give the second half a miss and who didn't return after the interval. Don't bother with this one.


But if you want to see something special that *can* be done with a static set - go and see Mood Music at The Old Vic.

tastemaker

Nightfall, the Bridge Theatre, review

Let me start by saying the Bridge Theatre is fantastic. In a great location next to Tower Bridge, it’s vast lobby is bright and welcoming, as are the abundance of staff in dazzling whites. Service was quick every time making it a pleasant change from the tiny theatre bars in the west end. Food and wine are from St.Johns, I only found out when I arrived, so do order madeleines for the interval, the smell will drive you to distraction.

So, Nightfall. The third play by Barney Norris, not yet thirty but already making waves. This is the beautiful and heartbreaking story of a family moving on after the death of the father, and the in effect the lives they led.

The whole play is set in the back garden, with a cast of just four mother, son, daughter, daughters ex/sons best friend. They each are grieving for something other than just the loss of the father and this comes to light over the course of the play. The loss of a way of life, the loss of liberty, the loss of trust and these all intertwine into a future no one can quite reach. The performance is all about the spoken word, and so it is a pity that at times it’s hard to hear what’s said.

Claire Skinner as Jenny the mother gives an incredible performance, delivering some extremely funny lines flawlessly, as we see her world collapse as past revelations come to light. I loved this, it was funny, poignant, smart and beautifully written and delivered. I’d recommend it, just don’t forget the madeleines.

Tastemaker

Really struggled with this play. The set was good, but the acting was poor and fake, also was difficult to hear and follow what the actors were saying.

The story line was weak and after the first part, friends and I thought about leaving. The second half was marginally better, but the ending was a big disappointment. I won’t spoil it for you, but I def would not recommend it

Tastemaker

First of all The Bridge theatre is an excellent theatre, with lots of great food options nearby. The staff were extremely professional and friendly as well. Now on to the show. Nightfall was definitely a very stirring play, not the type you want to bring your date to. The strength of the piece was definitely in the acting, and I felt Ophelia Lovibond and Sion Daniel Young were particular spectacular. The raw emotion helped to add credibility to an ultimately heartbreaking show. The set was well suited as well. One thing I did struggle with was the sound, especially when the actors turned their back towards the stage. Overall it was a great piece and I would definitely recommend it to those who want a serious and thought-provoking piece.

tastemaker

I found Nightfall to have an interesting storyline with a few good jokes and some intense emotional bits as well. Following the ups the downs of a farm family the year after the death of their father, its not a particularly groundbreaking story, but certainly interesting. The set was beautifully done, however, without microphones, it was definitely a bit too quiet. Overall, I enjoyed it and am glad to have seen it. 

tastemaker

Why did the director decide not to use microphones. Being a play in which action is unimportant but words are the basis for the entire performance, hearings the words is crucial. I know I was not alone in this. Set in the back garden of a recently bereaved family, twilight seems to be the time when the family of a brother, a sister and their mother talk. Their close friend is often there aswell. The children are getting on with their lives, not so happily. The mother is there for them when the death of their father becomes overbearing. But is she really there? The first half drags, but the second act pulls threads together and emotions run high.