Award-winning drama about Mostar’s tragic sectarian strife

British-Bosnian writer Igor Memic’s Papatango New Writing Prize-winning drama is a romance set in the city of Mostar, with its famous bridge that divided the city’s Muslim and Christian communities. In 1988, Mili and Mina fall for each other; in 1992 their romance is alive but their city is being ripped apart by civil war. Selma Dimitrijevic directs.