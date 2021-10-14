Old Bridge
Award-winning drama about Mostar’s tragic sectarian strife
British-Bosnian writer Igor Memic’s Papatango New Writing Prize-winning drama is a romance set in the city of Mostar, with its famous bridge that divided the city’s Muslim and Christian communities. In 1988, Mili and Mina fall for each other; in 1992 their romance is alive but their city is being ripped apart by civil war. Selma Dimitrijevic directs.
Details
|Venue name:
|Bush Theatre
|Venue website:
|www.bushtheatre.co.uk
|Venue phone:
|020 8743 5050
|Address:
|
7
Uxbridge Road
Shepherd's Bush
London
W12 8LJ
|Transport:
|Tube: Shepherd's Bush
|Price:
|£20, £15 concs
Dates And Times
