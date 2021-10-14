Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Old Bridge

Old Bridge

Theatre, Drama Bush Theatre , Shepherd’s Bush Thursday October 21 2021 - Saturday November 20 2021

Award-winning drama about Mostar’s tragic sectarian strife

British-Bosnian writer Igor Memic’s Papatango New Writing Prize-winning drama is a romance set in the city of Mostar, with its famous bridge that divided the city’s Muslim and Christian communities. In 1988, Mili and Mina fall for each other; in 1992 their romance is alive but their city is being ripped apart by civil war. Selma Dimitrijevic directs.

 

Venue name: Bush Theatre
Venue website: www.bushtheatre.co.uk
Venue phone: 020 8743 5050
Address: 7
Uxbridge Road
Shepherd's Bush
London
W12 8LJ
Transport: Tube: Shepherd's Bush
Price: £20, £15 concs

